Five died as a result of cold weather in Kentucky this week

Five people have died in Kentucky this week as a result of the cold weather, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release Friday in which he urged people to use caution as the latest round of frigid temperatures moves in this weekend.

Among those who died was a 60-year-old man in Lexington who was found dead Tuesday afternoon by a railroad engineer near the R.J. Corman Railroad property along Newtown Pike.

Beshear said other deaths connected to the cold included a 61-year-old man in Woodford County, a 58-year-old woman in Daviess County, a 44-year-old woman in Floyd County and a 78-year-old man in Oldham County.

Woodford County Coroner Penny Baker declined to release more information Friday night about the circumstances of the man who died there, saying it was still under investigation.

Daviess County Coroner Jeffrey Jones said the woman who died Wednesday in Owensboro had been living out of her vehicle and was found on Sycamore Street.

“Britainy and I are praying for our Kentucky families who have lost their loved ones,” Beshear said in the release. “Everyone, please take time today to check on your family, friends and co-workers and make sure they have what they need to stay safe and warm.”

Temperatures were expected to drop into the single digits Friday night and Saturday morning, with wind chills below zero, according to the National Weather Service in Louisville. Lows Sunday morning were expected between zero and minus 8 degrees. Highs were expected to reach only into the teens Saturday afternoon and 20s Sunday before warming up next week.

The National Weather Service said dressing in layers can help people stay warm when the temperature drops.