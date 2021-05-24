Five dirt bikes worth an estimated $33,000 stolen from Windham store

May 24—Five dirt bikes worth about $33,000 were stolen from Nault's Powersports in Windham this weekend, police said. Images of the robbery were captured on the store's security camera, police said.

Around 7 a.m. Saturday, Windham police responded to Nault's Powersports at 60 Range Road for a report of a glass door that appeared smashed.

Responding officers reported finding a damaged door on the south side of the building leading to the showroom of the business. After officers searched the interior of the building, an employee was called to the scene. The employee determined multiple dirt bikes had been stolen.

According to police, surveillance video from the business shows a vehicle described as an older model Honda CRV pulling up adjacent to the side of the building around 1:35 a.m. Saturday, and several individuals exiting the vehicle.

The door was forced opened using large rocks to smash the glass, police said, and once inside the building the individuals can been seen on camera wheeling several bikes out the same door, police said, Each dirt bike is equipped with an electric start, allowing them to be driven out of sight of the surveillance system.

A total of five Kawasaki dirt bikes were stolen, ranging in cost from $2,300 to $9,500 per bike for a total loss of approximately $33,000, police said.

Surveillance footage shows there may have been at least seven individuals involved, and some appear to be wearing gloves and masks, police said.

Investigators continue to review surveillance footage from surrounding businesses to help determine where the individuals went after leaving the store with the dirt bikes.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Windham police at (603) 434-5577.

