Five EU countries oppose Ukraine’s grain export plan — report

Five EU countries bordering Ukraine have signaled their opposition to Kyiv’s proposals on implementing export controls on shipments of Ukrainian grain, Polish news agency PAP reported on Sept. 18, citing an EU source.

According to the report, Ukraine has presented its proposals to the European Commission regarding importing grain into EU countries, which would require implementing a system of export permits. The source said that "countries bordering Ukraine, specifically Poland, have opposed the proposal."

Read also: Bulgaria to lift embargo on Ukrainian grain imports

As per the proposal, Ukraine's Economy Ministry will independently decide on the permits for grain export to the EU, even if the EU countries object. Licensing discussions would take place with EU member states and the European Commission, but the final decision will be made by Kyiv officials.

Read also: Ukraine to use WTO arbitration in response to extended grain import embargo by Poland

Additionally, PAP's source stated that Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia will not participate in the Ukrainian “grain exchange” in Brussels, following Ukraine's decision to file a lawsuit against them with the World Trade Organization.

Read also: Hungary threatens to introduce total ban on Ukraine agro imports

On Sept. 15, the European Commission decided not to extend the ban on importing Ukrainian grains into Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, and Slovakia, provided that Ukraine adheres to certain rules, such as implementing export control measures.

After this, Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia announced they would unilaterally continue the ban on importing Ukrainian grains. Besides wheat, rapeseed, sunflower, and corn, Poland has banned the import of groats and flour into the country, while Hungary has expanded the list to 25 items.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine