Five ex-officers plead not guilty to murder of Tyre Nichols in US

Breaking

Five former police officers have pleaded not guilty to murdering Tyre Nichols, a young Black man who died after a police beating in Memphis last month.

Videos of the incident showed the five officers repeatedly kicking and punching Mr Nichols after a traffic stop close to his home on Jan 7, three days before he died in hospital.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr., Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith made their first court appearances with their lawyers in Shelby County Criminal Court in Memphis, Tennessee, on Friday.

The former officers pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression. They are all on bail.

Their next hearing has been scheduled for May 1.

This is a breaking story. More to follow.