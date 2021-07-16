Five face charges in cocaine ring

Jul. 16—Drug charges have been filed against five men, accusing them of operating an organized drug ring that moved crack cocaine from the Pittsburgh area to Johnstown for nearly two years.

In a criminal complaint Thursday, Mikal "Mac" Davis is accused of serving as a leader and supplier for the ring.

In the 25-page document, FBI Agent Aaron Pryor wrote that local, state and federal investigators tracked the organization from June 2019 through March 31, 2021, using at least 60 controlled buys through several confidential informants to buy nearly 300 grams of cocaine from the group.

Under federal law, that enables prosecutors to file a Class A distribution felony that carries a sentence of 10 years to life if convicted.

FBI investigators allege Davis served as the ring's supply source.

They wrote that he often spoke to buyers who were secretly working with federal agents — sometimes talking to them on recorded lines about drug deals and times and places to complete the deals while using coded slang.

In such cases, he often delegated the deliveries to others to complete, Pryor wrote in the complaint.

In one September 2020 buy, Davis is accused of setting up a deal for 33 grams of crack outside the Monroeville Mall for $2,300 in cash.

"My little cousin going to meet you," he allegedly said in a recorded call.

"Have 23 ready."

James "Sin" Dotson III is described as Davis' lieutenant in the organization, with FBI investigators saying he oversaw and distributed the drugs in the Johnstown area, including at least 14 buys listed in the complaint.

That includes a more than 19-gram deal in October 2019 that also involved another individual, whose name was redacted from the document.

Three other men are also charged as conspirators in the group. Each have criminal histories of prior felony drug offenses, Pryor wrote.

They are:

—Azheem "Toe Toe" Ellis, described as a distributor.

—Dwight "TJ" Logan, described as a Johnstown-area distributor.

—Timothy Mollett, described as a Pittsburgh-area distributor.

No ages were provided for any of the men.

The charges were filed after local and federal agents were spotted in the D Street area of the West End serving warrants Thursday morning. Some were dressed in military-style tactical gear.

All five have been detained by law enforcement officials while awaiting detention hearings currently scheduled for Wednesday, U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Keith Pesto said.

Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer issued a statement on the arrests, but had no further comment on Thursday afternoon: "On July 15, 2021, local law enforcement participated in coordinated activity in Cambria County. Multiple arrests were made. This operation demonstrates local law enforcement's commitment to protect our neighborhoods and community from the distribution of life- destroying drugs. We will continue working hard to bring criminals to justice."

Another man, Hector Concepcion, was also charged with drug distribution Thursday, namely crack and heroin.

Concepcion was not listed as part of the organization, but he is accused of selling more than 5 grams of cocaine and more than 1 gram of heroin to informants between August 2019 and December 2020.