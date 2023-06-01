Five family members go to prison for stealing over $100K in ATM robbery, prosecutor says

Five family members are going to federal prison after being convicted for crimes related to the armed robbery of an ATM in Columbia, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The four brothers and their cousin were sentenced to more than 42 years combined behind bars, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Evidence presented in court showed that Anthony Hopkins, Kenneth Boyles, Aquan Hopkins, Denzel Goodwin, and two minors participated in the armed bank robbery, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The robbery happened on May 31, 2020, when a security guard was servicing a Bank of America drive-thru ATM on Fairfield Road in Columbia, according to the release.

Surveillance video showed a Dodge Charger parked behind the ATM and a Chevrolet Caprice parked in the drive-through lane of the ATM, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Both vehicles belonged to Aquan Hopkins, according to the release.

The security guard saw the Caprice pull in, and she approached the vehicle to advise that the ATM was closed, but Aquan Hopkins, wearing a ski mask, placed the muzzle of a long gun — with an extended drum magazine attached — to her head, according to the release. Aquan Hopkins laid the security guard face-down on the ground at gunpoint, while a minor stole the security guard’s Glock 9mm service pistol, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The guard, who believed she was going to die, suffered from severe post-traumatic stress issues, assistant U.S. Attorney Elliott Daniels said at a 2022 hearing on the case.

The ATM service technician ran away, leaving the ATM open, according to the release. Anthony Hopkins and Boyles stole $108,940 from the ATM, then returned to the two cars and fled to an apartment complex where a family member lived to split the money, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Goodwin, who’s the cousin, and the second minor remained in the vehicles throughout the robbery, according to the release.

Homes associated with the defendants were searched, and law enforcement officers recovered more than $32,000 in stolen money, four firearms (including the long gun used), ammunition, and the drum magazine used, which was loaded with 46 rounds, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. The rest of the stolen money was not recovered.

At the time of the robbery, Aquan Hopkins served as a staff sergeant in the U.S. Air Force as a security forces airman at Shaw Air Force Base, according to the release. He received a general discharge from the Air Force in 2020, his attorney, Bakari Sellers, previously said.

The fourth brother, Antwan Hopkins, was prosecuted in a related case, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. When a house was searched following the robbery, he was found in possession of more than 200 grams of marijuana packaged for distribution, two firearms (an Anderson AM 15 rifle loaded with 22 rounds and an FN Five-Seven 5.56mm pistol loaded with 21 rounds), a bill counter, a digital scale, and vacuum-seal bags, according to the release.

Antwan Hopkins had numerous prior drug and firearm-related felony convictions that prohibited him from possessing firearms under federal law, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Anthony Hopkins and Kenneth Boyes also had prior felony convictions at the time of the robbery, according to the release.

Anthony Hopkins was arrested by the FBI and the U.S. Marshals in California, where he fled after his photograph in the robbery was broadcast on the news, while Denzel Goodwin was arrested by the U.S. Marshals in Missouri, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Kenneth Boyles was arrested in Florence, South Carolina, on a bus with fake identification, according to the release.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said multiple judges issued sentences for the five family members:

▪ Anthony Hopkins, 34, was sentenced to more than 12 years (154 months) in prison after pleading guilty to armed bank robbery and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of crime of violence

▪ Kenneth Boyles, Jr., 22, was sentenced to more than 11 years (141 months) in prison after pleading guilty to armed bank robbery and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence

▪ Aquan Hopkins, 28, was sentenced to more than 8 years (97 months) in prison after pleading guilty to armed bank robbery and possession of a stolen firearm

▪ Denzel Goodwin, 26, of Columbia, South Carolina, and Kansas City, Missouri, was sentenced to more than 6 years (73 months) in prison after pleading guilty to armed bank robbery and possession of a stolen firearm

▪ Antwan Hopkins, 35, was sentenced to more than 4 years (50 months) in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute a quantity of marijuana

Anthony Hopkins, Kenneth Boyles, Aquan Hopkins, and Denzel Goodwin were ordered to pay $108,940 in restitution to the bank, according to the release.

All five defendants are subject to between 3 and 5 years of court-ordered supervision following their prison sentences, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. There is no parole in the federal system.

This case was investigated by the FBI, Columbia Police Department, and the U.S. Marshals Service.