Reuters Videos

STORY: A bus in Turkey carrying seven passengers plunged into a reservoir after the driver lost steering control on Wednesday (January 25).The municipality bus in the eastern Turkish city of Malatya was boarding a ferry to cross the lake when the accident occurred.CCTV footage from inside the bus showed the moment of panic for the bus driver and passengers as water flooded into the vehicle after it had fallen.The local governor said there were no fatalities as a result of the incident, three passengers had been hospitalised with non-life-threatening conditions.