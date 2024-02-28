Five fires engulf Panhandle, scorching 580,000 acres with no sign of slowing

Fire burns along Lake Meredith in the Blue West area, as seen from across the lake about three miles away Tuesday afternoon. The Windy Deuce wildfire, one of several actively burning in the Texas Panhandle on Tuesday, was an estimated 8,000 acres and 20 percent contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service, prompting more and more evacuations as the day progressed and leading to several road closures in the area.

Five wildfires are still raging in the Panhandle as of Wednesday morning, scorching more than 580,000 acres -- one of which is the second-largest in state history.

The emergency has prompted mandatory evacuations for tens of thousands of residents, school closures and a disaster declaration by Governor Greg Abbott in 60 counties.

“I issued a disaster declaration today to ensure critical fire response resources are swiftly deployed to areas in the Texas Panhandle being impacted by devastating wildfires,” Abbott said in a release. “The State of Texas stands ready to provide support to our local partners and deploy all resources needed to protect our fellow Texans and their property. Hot and dry conditions caused by high temperatures and windy conditions are expected to continue in the region in the coming days. These conditions could increase the potential for these wildfires to grow larger and more dangerous.

"Texans are urged to limit activities that could create sparks and take precautions to keep their loved ones safe. I also want to thank the brave firefighters and first responders who are working tirelessly to protect their fellow Texans," he added.

Officials have also suspended operations at the Pantex nuclear weapons plant until further notice as security continues to monitor wildfires near the facility.

Public information map of the #SmokehouseCreekFire showing an estimated 500,000 acres as of Feb. 28, 2024. This is a preliminary perimeter and subject to change. #txfire pic.twitter.com/ZWl4rzrzoO — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) February 28, 2024

The largest of the fires, Smokehouse Creek in Stinnett, has singlehandedly burned more than 500,000 acres -- roughly 800 square miles -- up from 100,000 in less than a day and is zero percent contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Erin O'Connor, the lead public information officer for Texas A&M Forest Service, told USA TODAY that drier conditions have led to expanded dry areas that have contributed to the growth of the fire, which is primarily among fields of tall grass.

Here are the locations, size and containment of the fires:

Smokehouse Creek Fire — Hutchinson County, 500,000 acres, 0% containment

687 Reamer Fire — Hutchinson Country, 2,000 acres, 10% containment

Windy Deuce Fire — Moore County, 40,000 acres, 20% containment

Grape Vine Creek Fire — Gray County, 30,000 acres, 60% containment

Magenta Fire — Oldham County, 2,000 acres, 40% containment

The Texas A&M Forest Service reports that wildfire activity has been fueled by dry conditions, above-normal temperatures, and high wind speeds. In areas where there is an abundance of dormant grass, the risk of wildfires igniting is higher with these conditions.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Five fires engulf Panhandle, scorching 580,000 acres with no sign of slowing