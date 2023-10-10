Five former Spokane Chiefs start on active rosters

Oct. 9—Spokane native Kailer Yamamoto will be the first Washington-born player to take the ice with the Seattle Kraken Tuesday, after the winger signed a one-year deal last summer.

Yamamoto, 25, was traded from the Edmonton Oilers to the Detroit Red Wings and was cut. He spent six season in Edmonton and totaled 118 points (50 goals, 68 assists).

—Another Spokane native, Tyler Johnson, is in his third year with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Johnson, 33, has missed significant time the past two seasons with injuries. He has 39 points (15 goals, 24 assists) with the Blackhawks.

—Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon will miss the start of the season with an upper body injury as is considered week-to-week.

Spurgeon, 33, enters his 14th season in Minnesota.

—Spokane's Derek Ryan, 36, is in his third season with Edmonton. Ryan had 20 points (13 goals, seven assists) last year.

—Ty Smith was placed on waivers by the Pittsburgh Penguins, and after clearing, was sent to the team's AHL affiliate.

Smith was recalled though, and will start the year on the team's roster.