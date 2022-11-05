Five found dead inside Maryland home

Five adults were found dead inside a Maryland home Friday, sheriff's officials said.

Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff's Office and La Plata Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting at the home in La Plata about 4 p.m., the sheriff's office tweeted.

The La Plata officers found five adults dead inside, the sheriff's office said.

An aerial view of the home where police report the discovery of five bodies, in La Plata, Md., on Friday. (WRC)

"Investigators are working to establish the identities and the relationships between everyone involved," the office tweeted Friday night.

An unidentified homeowner was speaking to investigators, NBC Washington said, and no suspects have been implicated.

The sheriff's office initially told the station the homeowner discovered and reported the bodies.

Representatives of the sheriff's and county medical examiner's offices did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

NBC Washington reported on-air that the home is in the Agricopia neighborhood in La Plata, which is about 35 miles south of Washington, D.C.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com