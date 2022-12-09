Take Five: The grand 2022 central bank finale

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Federal Reserve building is pictured in Washington
·5 min read

(Reuters) - The world's top central banks dominate the agenda next week with indications abounding that the aggressive pace of rate hikes might slow, but not yet fade away given price pressures.

China publishes key economic data as Beijing loosens some of its strict COVID-19 shackles, while PMIs will provide a health check for the global economy.

Here's a look at the week ahead in markets from Lewis Krauskopf in New York, Kevin Buckland in Tokyo, Dhara Ranasinghe, Naomi Rovnick and Amanda Cooper in London.

1/TWICE THE FUN

Investors will be fed a huge helping of year-end U.S. news when Tuesday's release of November consumer inflation data is followed by the Federal Reserve's last rate decision of 2022 on Wednesday.

October's CPI report showed prices rose less-than-expected at 0.4% from the month before, with signs of slowing inflation boosting equities and knocking the dollar. November's reading is expected at 0.3%. But recent strong U.S. jobs data rekindled inflation fears.

Over to the Fed, where Chair Jerome Powell will hold his last news conference of the year after recent comments that it was time to slow the pace of coming rate rises. Traders are pricing in a 50-basis point (bps) hike - a step down from recent three-quarter percentage point increases. The focus may instead turn to signals for how high the Fed will ultimately raise rates next year.

Inflation and fed in focus https://www.reuters.com/graphics/GLOBAL-MARKETS/THEMES/movakkmkxva/chart.png

2/ SUPER THURSDAY

It's super Thursday in Europe, where central banks in the euro area, Britain, Switzerland and Norway all meet.

Latest inflation numbers have raised hopes that euro zone pressures are finally abating and markets feel confident that after two straight back-to-back 75 bps hikes, the ECB will deliver a 50 bps rate move on Dec. 15.

Don't expect the ECB to sound dovish - pipeline price pressures remain strong and President Christine Lagarde will be careful not to give the impression policy makers are taking their eye off the ball.

It's the same story elsewhere, with Switzerland and Norway also expected to jack up borrowing costs again. The pace of aggressive rate hikes from big central banks is slowing but the fight against inflation is not over yet.

Race to hike rates https://www.reuters.com/graphics/GLOBAL-MARKETS/THEMES/lgvdkkmoapo/chart.png

3/ HIKING INTO A RECESSION

Britain's grim economic situation is unlikely to stop the Bank of England from raising borrowing costs again on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters expect the central bank to raise its key rate by 0.5 percentage points to 3.5% despite a looming recession the BoE expects to last well into 2024.

Surging energy and food costs propelled consumer price inflation to a 41-year high of 11.1% in the year to October. Wednesday's UK inflation data may hint at price rises having peaked, following trends in the eurozone and the U.S.

Still, the BoE is likely to resist ending monetary tightening just yet with inflation still well above its 2% target. Swaps markets imply UK interest rates will hit 4.6% by next September and will end 2023 at 4.5%.

Bank of England's fight against rampant inflation https://www.reuters.com/graphics/GLOBAL-MARKETS/xmpjkkgndvr/chart.png

4/CHINA LOOSENS COVID COLLAR

After three years of suffocating coronavirus curbs, China can finally breath a little easier. New measures include home quarantine for the COVID-positive instead of isolation centers and no more testing for domestic travel, just in time for a trip to Shanghai's reopened Disneyland.

Wednesday's long-awaited shift has residents, who a week ago were protesting in the streets, now rejoicing on social media. Investors are more sedate. The Hang Seng had its worst day in more than a month that day, selling the fact after a multi-week rally. The yuan is back on the stronger side of the key 7 per dollar mark, but peaked on Monday.

The weakest trade data for 2-1/2 years gave reason for caution, pointing not just to the effects of COVID lockdowns but weaker international demand. Retail and factory data due Thursday could make for further gloomy reading.

Chinese economy loses steam https://www.reuters.com/graphics/CHINA-ECONOMY/znpnbbdnypl/chart.png

5/SLOW-HO-HO DOWN

A year of the worst inflation in a generation is drawing to a close. With the energy prices now well off the year's highs, businesses and households are getting some respite from eye-watering high inflationary pressures.

But that's unlikely to be enough to avoid a sixth straight month of contraction in business activity in December across some of the world's largest economies. Anything from the manufacturing sector to hospitality has seen demand slump and input prices soar.

S&P Global's flash composite PMI output indices for the United States, Britain, Germany, France and the wider euro zone are expected to show some mild improvement, but activity in all five regions is expected to have declined again. Japan is also on the docket - its manufacturing November PMI staged the sharpest contraction in two years.

Global economic activity flashes red https://www.reuters.com/graphics/GLOBAL-ECONOMY/PMI/jnpwyenyxpw/chart.png

(Compiled by Karin Strohecker, Graphics by Sumanta Sen, Kripa Jayaram, Pasit Kongkunakornkul and Vincent Flasseur; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Recommended Stories

  • Turquoise Hill's Friday vote on Rio Tinto takeover bid is hard to call

    Shareholders in Canada's Turquoise Hill will on Friday vote on a Rio Tinto $3.3 billion takeover offer that aims to give the Anglo-Australian miner more control over a giant Mongolian copper mine. Rio, which owns 51% of Turquoise Hill, has been keen to buy out minority shareholders and its twice-sweetened cash offer of C$43.00 per share represents a 67% premium to the Canadian firm's stock price before its initial bid in March. If successful, Rio will be able to simplify the management structure of the Oyu Tolgoi mine - one of the world's largest-known copper and gold deposits - which is 66% owned by Turquoise Hill, 34% owned by the Mongolian government and operated by Rio.

  • EU's gas price cap scheme could backfire, raise volatility -ECB

    Proposed European Union rules aimed at tempering natural gas price spikes may actually jeopardize financial stability and need to be redesigned, the European Central Bank said on Thursday in a formal opinion. The EU proposed a "market correction mechanism" last month aimed at tempering natural gas prices and market volatility after a spike in energy costs pushed inflation to record highs and raised financial market stress in energy derivatives trading. The ECB, a guardian of the bloc's financial stability, acknowledged that the goal was to moderate extreme price levels and volatility, but warned that the rules could achieve the exact opposite.

  • IMF, World Bank Sound Alarm About Global Economic Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund, World Bank and others raised concerns about a worsening global outlook, while hopeful that China’s reopening will help support world growth.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtPeru’s President Acc

  • China's Xi to hold Arab summits on Saudi trip

    Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet Arab leaders at summits in Riyadh on Friday after striking a series of agreements with Saudi Arabia, strengthening ties as the top oil exporter quarrels with Washington.

  • Anglo American Becomes Latest Miner to Warn on Production

    (Bloomberg) -- Anglo American Plc said production across its operations will be lower than expected in the next couple of years, the latest big miner to warn on its ability to hit output goals.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtPeru’s Presiden

  • ECB to raise deposit rate by 50 bps on Dec 15 as bloc enters winter recession: Reuters Poll

    The European Central Bank will take its deposit rate up by 50 basis points next week to 2.00%, despite the euro zone economy almost certainly being in recession, as it battles inflation running at five times its target, a Reuters poll found. Since starting its inflation-fighting campaign in July, later than its peers, the ECB has been raising rates at its fastest pace on record and has already added 200 basis points to its key deposit rate, taking it to 1.50%. The refinancing rate will also move up by 50 basis points, to 2.50%.

  • Oklahoma State football, Wisconsin face 'a tough situation' with transferring QBs

    OSU and Wisconsin had starting QBs who had combined for nearly 15,000 career passing yards, but both are in the portal now

  • Oil Set for Steep Weekly Loss as Slowdown Concerns Loom Large

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a weekly loss of around 10% after a volatile period of trading as concerns over the economic outlook overshadowed an easing of China’s strict virus curbs and a disruption to US crude flows.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky T

  • Xi Visit to Saudi Arabia Brings Pledge of More Oil Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- China is willing to expand oil trade with Saudi Arabia, President Xi Jinping said during a visit to the kingdom that reinforced ties between the world’s No. 2 economy and its top supplier of crude.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter

  • A holly, jolly, more expensive Christmas

    Inflation is causing the price of Christmas decor and other staple items to go up this holiday season.

  • Marketmind: All in on reopening

    Soft demand and weak economic activity remain a drag on China as the world's second-biggest economy slowly but surely shakes off its COVID restrictions. An index of Chinese gambling stocks is up more than 60% in two weeks, all while the spectre of an economic slowdown looms large. Meanwhile, Keystone pipeline in the United States was shut down after more than 14,000 barrels of crude oil spilled into a creek in Kansas.

  • Will you mask up again? A January mandate looms for L.A. if COVID-19 wave worsens

    With coronavirus cases surging and hospitalizations worsening, Los Angeles County is again facing the possibility of a renewed public indoor mask mandate.

  • What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Dec. 9

    The Netherlands and Argentina are among the nations fighting to advance to the semifinals. Heres a look at the schedule in Qatar for Friday.

  • Campbell's Soup 'checks a lot of boxes for consumers' in this economic climate, CEO says

    Soup is having a moment.

  • Thales-Hitachi rail signal deal delayed as UK raises competition concerns

    As a result, Thales expects the sale to close in the second half of next year, compared to the previous plan to finalise the deal in early 2023. Thales shares slipped 1.6% in Paris to 120.70 euros at 0827 GMT. Britain's principal customer for mainline signalling, Network Rail, is putting in place a tendering process for its next major signalling procurement, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said.

  • Thatcher Playbook Calls for Massive Pay Rise for Public Workers

    (Bloomberg) -- Margaret Thatcher would be awarding Britain’s public sector workers a hefty pay rise to end rolling strikes and avert a winter crisis, according to a senior economist who studied her time as prime minister.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky

  • Will Weakness in Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

    Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has had a rough three months with its share price down 12%. However, a closer look at its sound...

  • U.S. heading into shallow recession, no respite from rate hikes yet: Reuters poll

    The U.S. economy is heading into a short and shallow recession over the coming year, according to economists polled by Reuters who unanimously expected the U.S. Federal Reserve to go for a smaller 50 basis point interest rate hike on Dec. 14. The Fed has another half-point at least to go with rates early in the new year with inflation still running well above the Fed's 2% target even though economists put a steady 60% probability on a recession taking place in 2023.

  • 4 teens charged after car burglary leads police to stolen handgun, other weapons

    Four people were arrested after a car burglary led police to multiple weapons inside the suspects’ car.

  • Frustration swirls in House GOP over McCarthy Speakership opposition

    Frustration and anxiety are bubbling up among House Republicans over opposition to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for Speaker from a small group of hard-line conservative GOP members that threatens to keep him from the gavel. McCarthy allies lined up at the mics to voice support for him at an internal House Republican Conference…