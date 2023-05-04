Five men were indicted Thursday by a Taylor County grand jury on sex offenses relating to children.

These indictment were mixed with 14 others for possession and/or intent to deliver methamphetamine. Of 34 cases reviewed by the grand jury, 41% were for meth.

Indictedfor crimes related to children were:

Eric Scott Wallace - Sexual assault of a child, second count sexual assault of a child, third count sexual assault of a child, fourth count of indecency with a child (exposure) and fifth count of indecency with a child (exposure)

John Paul Edelmon - Injury to a child

Charles Albert Stanfiel III - Possession of child pornography

Edward Reyes Rodriquez - Online solicitation of a minor

James Moody - Continuous sexual abuse of a child

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Five grand jury indictments for cases involving children