A Five Guys employee shares 3 things he wishes customers knew before coming in

A Five Guys employee scoops a serving of fries for a customer. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

A Five Guys employee shared the things he wishes customers would know before they order.

There are no freezers in any Five Guys locations, according to the company, and all food is fresh.

Don't bother asking for well-done fries, they're already cooked that way.

Maezion Henix, the Five Guys Burgers and Fries employee who went viral for taking viewers behind the scenes with his TikTok videos, shared some morsels of information he thinks are important for any prospective customer.

In addition to his wish list of behaviors he wants diners to stop, the employee in Shreveport, Louisiana, told Insider that there are three key things he wishes Five Guys patrons would know before they come in.

Your order will be out in eight minutes or less

Henix said his team has eight minutes maximum to get every order out. And each meal is made to order.

"So we're going to get your food out quick," he told Insider.

Henix explained that once a customer places an order, the cashier will call out how many patties are needed before they finish the purchase transaction. This helps get things moving quickly, he said.

However, keeping staff size and business in mind, wait times may vary, a representative for the brand told Insider.

Five Guys employees working to get orders together. Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images

All the food is fresh

According to the company's website, there are no freezers in any Five Guys location. The website states all food is fresh, and Henix confirmed the claim when he showed his TikTok followers how the chain's boardwalk-style fries are made. Over the phone, he walked Insider through the process of how each burger is made, from how they press the patty with a flat tool to exactly how many minutes it takes to cook on each of the three grill stages.

Henix said he thinks the freshness of ingredients justifies the price of each item, which is generally higher than the prices at other fast-food chains. He thinks that if more customers knew that the food is always fresh, they'd be more willing to pay for it.

The fries are always well-done

It's common practice for people who like dark, crispy fries to ask for them well-done. At Five Guys, though, those customers are wasting their breath, Henix said.

He told Insider that the chain's twice-fried potatoes are always served well-done. But, if you're a customer who wants them even crunchier on the outside, ask for "extra crispy" instead, he said.

