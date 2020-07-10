Five Guys workers ‘turned their backs’ on cops, Alabama police say. Now some are fired

Several Five Guys employees accused of refusing service to local police officers have either been fired or suspended, the company says.

Officers stopped at a Five Guys in Daphne, Alabama on Tuesday, only to get the cold shoulder from several employees, local station WALA reported. Police said the workers, about seven in all, turned their backs when they walked in the door at the popular burger restaurant.

“I’m not serving them,” police said they overheard one employee saying, according to WJW.

The officers ultimately took their business elsewhere, the local station reported.

Five Guys confirmed the employees’ firings and suspensions in a statement Friday, condemning their actions. Officials declined to say how many were fired and how many were suspended.

“The actions the Daphne, AL franchise have taken include termination and suspension of the employees involved,” the burger joint wrote in a statement posted to Facebook. “The store has temporarily closed for further education and customer service training with a representative from the Daphne Police Department and will reopen at 4PM today, July 10th.”

“As we uphold our commitment to fair, respectful, and equal treatment for all customers, please know that the actions and sentiments of a few employees in Daphne, AL do not represent Five Guys or the local franchisee,” the company added.

In a statement, Daphne police said they are grateful for the “outpouring of support from our community” and Five Guys.

The restaurant was not allowing dine-in service at the time of the incident, but was available for carryout and curbside pickup, WJW reported, citing a memo posted to the eatery’s front door.

There was also a mask requirement to enter the restaurant, according to the news station.

Daphne police said the officers returned to their vehicles after learning of the mask mandate and came back with the proper face coverings.

“All three officers were wearing masks the entire time they were inside of the establishment,” the department said in a statement. “The events that occurred while the officers were in the restaurant were unfortunate.”