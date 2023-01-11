Five New Haven police officers plead not guilty in Randy Cox case

The five New Haven Police Department officers who are charged in connection with an incident that left Richard “Randy” Cox paralyzed last June appeared in court on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty, court officials said.

Officers Oscar Diaz, Ronald Pressley, Jocelyn Lavandier and Luis Rivera and Sgt. Betsy Segui all appeared in court in New Haven on Wednesday morning and pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor second-degree reckless endangerment and cruelty to person, according to state police and court records.

Cox was paralyzed on June 19, 2022, after he was arrested at a Juneteenth party on Lilac Street in New Haven, allegedly carrying a gun, records show.

He was being driven to the police lockup in a transport van. He was handcuffed but otherwise unrestrained in the van when Diaz hit the brakes and Cox was thrown head-first into the front of the rear compartment, records show.

Cox was paralyzed from the neck down. His family said recently that his condition has remained mostly unchanged in the months since the incident, which was captured on video.

Diaz and Segui drove to the lockup without waiting for an ambulance, allegedly violating department policy.

The five officers turned themselves in to state police Troop F in Westbrook on criminal charges in late November, records show. Each posted a $25,000 bond.

New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson was conducting an internal affairs investigation following the officers’ arrests to determine how they would be disciplined.

Lawyers for Cox in September filed a $100 million lawsuit against the city of New Haven and the five police officers in U.S. District Court.