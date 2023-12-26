Five Hingham stores evacuated after Marshalls receives Christmas Eve bomb threat
HINGHAM − Five stores were evacuated on Christmas Eve after one of them received a bomb threat, police said in a news release.
Marshalls, at Lincoln Plaza on Lincoln Street, received the threat shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday, police said. The caller mentioned a specific area inside the store.
The store and four adjoining stores were evacuated.
Police and firefighters conducted a brief search followed by a K-9 from the State Police Bomb Unit. No devices were found, police said.
The stores reopened shortly after 4 p.m.
Police are asking anyone with information about the bomb threat to call Detective Scott Tracey at 781-741-1443 or leave an anonymous tip on the department's website.
This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Christmas Eve bomb threat forces five stores to be evacuated