Five Hingham stores evacuated after Marshalls receives Christmas Eve bomb threat

HINGHAM − Five stores were evacuated on Christmas Eve after one of them received a bomb threat, police said in a news release.

Marshalls, at Lincoln Plaza on Lincoln Street, received the threat shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday, police said. The caller mentioned a specific area inside the store.

The store and four adjoining stores were evacuated.

Police and firefighters conducted a brief search followed by a K-9 from the State Police Bomb Unit. No devices were found, police said.

The stores reopened shortly after 4 p.m.

Police are asking anyone with information about the bomb threat to call Detective Scott Tracey at 781-741-1443 or leave an anonymous tip on the department's website.

