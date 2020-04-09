Five of Hong Kong's virtual banks miss target launch date as coronavirus slows preparations

Five of Hong Kong's virtual banks have missed a target launch date as the coronavirus pandemic drags on preparations, giving breathing space to the city's incumbent banks.

Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) issued eight virtual bank licences between March and May last year and said that the digital banks would start offering services online within nine months.

The de facto central bank wants to spur financial innovation in the city and catch up with more tech-savvy financial hubs in the US, Europe, Japan and mainland China. When the HKMA was seeking to establish more customer-friendly lenders offering high-interest rates, easy account opening and around the clock service.

However, only ZA Bank, which is owned by mainland online insurer ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance and Sinolink Group, is operational after completing a three-month trial last month.

"The outbreak of Covid-19 has inevitably affected the virtual banks' preparation for the launch of the business," said an HKMA spokeswoman in a written statement.

Two of the virtual banks started pilot trials last week: Ant Bank, operated by Ant Financial Services, part of Alibaba Group Holding which owns the South China Morning Post, and Airstar Bank, a joint venture between mobile maker Xiaomi Hong Kong and Hong Kong-headquartered financial services group AMTD.

Mox Bank, a joint venture led by Standard Charted Bank, will start its trial on Thursday, according to its website. The bank's spokeswoman said the outbreak has not affected its launch.

WeLab Virtual Bank, Ping An OneConnect Bank, Tencent-backed Fusion Bank and Bank of China (Hong Kong)-backed Livi Bank " have not given a launch date yet.

Ping An Insurance (Group), China's largest insurer by market capitalisation, co-CEO Jessica Tan Sin-yin told the Post that she wanted to wait until after the coronavirus outbreak is under control before launching Ping An OneConnect Bank.

"Ping An's virtual bank, Ping An OneConnect Bank has gone through all the tests of systems, and will pick an appropriate time for business launch given the impact of Covid-19 is still evolving," she said in a telephone interview.

Several virtual bank executives told the Post that the outbreak has forced people to work from home, hence slowing testing.

WeLab Bank chairman Chan Ka-keung, however, said his bank's preparation was not affected. "It is complicated to test many systems. However, we work as usual amid the outbreak and we will launch our services when we are ready," Chan said.

ZA Bank, the first virtual bank to start operations in Hong Kong, said the outbreak had not affected its business even though its staff need to work from home.

"The pure online business model of virtual banking can satisfy users' needs that physical branches may fail to address," a ZA Bank spokeswoman said.