Five-hour Eastham standoff ends when SWAT flushes man out of home. What police said.

Eastham police arrested a man Monday afternoon after a standoff that lasted more than five hours.

The man was charged with violation of an abuse prevention order and threats to commit a crime (murder), according to police, denied bail and will be arraigned Tuesday morning.

Police did not return a reporter's request for comment Tuesday afternoon, but sent out a press release that said the man was reported to be at a residence on Massasoit Road around 9:30 a.m. He was not supposed to be at that residence, under a protective order. The release also said the man threatened to kill someone in the home.

Local and regional police officials, including a SWAT team, responded to this location off Massasoit Road in Eastham, near the intersection of Old County Road Monday afternoon.

"Due to past interactions with (the suspect), including violent encounters with the police," the press release said, "the decision was made to set up perimeter surveillance and request more officers to the scene to assist."

Police said they tried several ways to contact the man without success and that the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement SWAT Team then arrived around noon. The team went into the house and eventually sent a police dog into the attic, where the suspect was bitten.

He was arrested at about 2:45 p.m. and given medical treatment.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: SWAT team in Eastham flushes man out of Massasoit Road home