Five-hour standoff in Marlborough ends after authorities release tear gas

MARLBOROUGH — A five-hour standoff Wednesday afternoon at an Ethel Avenue residence ended with an arrest after authorities used tear gas.

Christopher Harper, 38, was taken into custody about 6:30 p.m., more than five hours after the incident began at Val's Mobile Home Park on Ethel Avenue, police said.

Police initially responded to 36 Ethel Ave. at 1:17 p.m. for a disturbance call, Sgt. Zachary Attaway said. Neighbors called and said Harper was smashing the windows of his mobile home and smashing furniture on the deck.

When officers arrived, they initially could not find Harper, but then they say he emerged from the home and confronted police.

"Harper walked out on the front porch with a knife and raised it while making threats to stab officers," said Attaway. "Harper retreated back to his residence and barricaded himself after being ordered to drop the knife. Harper threatened harm to anyone who entered."

More:State moves to get a handle on police misconduct. What does it look like in your town?

Marlborough police called the Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council's SWAT team to assist, as Harper allegedly told police he had a gun, Attaway said.

"A CS (tear) gas was deployed into the residence," he said. "Harper then exited the residence after five-plus hours without incident."

Harper was taken to a local hospital to be treated. He will be charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon; threatening to commit a crime; and disturbing the peace. He also had an unspecified warrant for his arrest.

It is unclear when Harper will be arraigned in Marlborough District Court. He did not appear on Thursday.

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow him on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Marlborough man charged after five-hour standoff at mobile home park