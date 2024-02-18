Five hurt in four shootings Sunday in Columbus

Watch a report of a shooting in the Hilltop early Sunday morning in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in serious condition after a shooting in the South Linden section of Columbus Sunday afternoon, marking the fourth shooting of the day.

Columbus police dispatchers said the shooting happened on the 900 block of East 12th Avenue at approximately 4:15 p.m.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center.

There is no other information available at this time.

The East 12th Avenue shooting was the fourth shooting reported Sunday. The first happened at 1:12 a.m. on the 100 block of East Long Street in Downtown Columbus. No victim was found at the scene, but at 2:51 a.m., police responded to a report of a shooting victim at Ohio State University East Hospital. No condition was listed for the victim.

The second shooting was reported at 1:15 a.m. on the 3600 block of Soldano Boulevard in the Hilltop section of the city, where shell casings were located and three separate businesses were hit by gunfire. Two shooting victims were reported at a local hospital, and both are expected to survive their injuries.

The third shooting was reported on the 1000 block of Zettler Road in the Linwood neighborhood at approximately 1:46 a.m. A victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body was found at the scene and taken to Grant Medical Center. A condition for the adult victim was not released.

Anyone with any information on any of the shootings is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4545.

