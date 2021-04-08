Five, including doctor and his two grandchildren, killed in South Carolina shooting

Wilson Wong
·2 min read

Five people, including a doctor, his wife and their two grandchildren, were killed Wednesday afternoon in a shooting in South Carolina, officials said.

The York County Sheriff's Office said they found a suspect following an hourslong manhunt, but authorities did not release the man's name or any other details about him.

Deputies responded to a report of gunfire about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday at a residence in the 4400 block of Marshall Road in Rock Hill, about 27 miles southwest of Charlotte, the sheriff's office said. Inside the home, authorities found the bodies of Robert Lesslie, 70, Barbara Lesslie, 69, and their two grandchildren. NBC affiliate WCNC reported the grandchildren were 5 and 9 years old.

All "died as a result of gunshot wounds," the sheriff's office said Thursday in a tweet.

The fifth victim, James Lewis, 38, was also shot, according to the York County Coroner's Office, WCNC reported. Lewis, of Gastonia, was working at the home at the time of the shooting, authorities said.

A sixth person, who was not identified by authorities, is being treated for serious injuries, according to the news station.

The manhunt that followed stretched into the night, prompting authorities to warn residents to stay inside and lock their doors. By Thursday morning, the sheriff's office said there was "no active threat to the community."

"We have IDed the person we feel is responsible for the shooting on Marshall Rd," the agency said in another tweet. "We found him in a nearby house."

Rock Hill is the fifth largest city in South Carolina with a population of about 73,000.

Recommended Stories

  • Rock Hill doctor, wife, grandchildren, worker killed in York County mass shooting

    After hours of searching, using a drone and helicopter in an area south of Rock Hill, law enforcement officials located a suspect in Wednesday afternoon’s shooting.

  • Republicans Can Talk Tough About ‘Woke’ Corporations—and That’s About It

    Graeme Sloan/APWhen Major League Baseball pulled its upcoming All-Star Game out of Atlanta, Republicans reacted with ominous warnings, half-hearted boycotts, and a specific threat.“In light of @MLB’s stance to undermine election integrity laws,” Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-SC) tweeted last week, “I have instructed my staff to begin drafting legislation to remove Major League Baseball’s federal antitrust exception.”Duncan’s proposal stands almost no chance of becoming law, but Republicans have good reason to be concerned—corporate boycotts, like the ones in Georgia now, have worked before. Over the last decade, they’ve helped reverse anti-LGBT laws in North Carolina and Indiana. And just this year, the threat of boycotts could help temper an anti-trans law in South Dakota.All the while, there’s been only modest blowback for the businesses standing up to politicians.“Corporations are people, these are your constituents,” said one Republican strategist, invoking an infamous line from now Utah Sen. Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign. “You aren’t going to punish successful businesses in your state or congressional district.”But as the MLB and major employers in Georgia like Delta and Coca-Cola come out against a Georgia law imposing all sorts of restrictions on voting in the state, Republicans are struggling to figure out how they keep businesses in line.On Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) warned of “serious consequences” if the private sector kept “behaving like a woke parallel government.” But he didn’t even have a chance to clarify what those consequences would be before he was walking back his comments.“I didn’t say that very artfully yesterday,” McConnell said Wednesday. A day after advising businesses to “stay the hell out of politics,” McConnell said corporations were “certainly entitled to be in politics.”Republicans can talk tough about corporations siding against them, but the reality is, that’s really all they can do. As McConnell demonstrated, even that game is delicate. And while corporations don’t want to alienate half of their consumer base by coming out against a partisan law, Republicans don’t want to ostracize big business.“In reality, it’s nearly impossible for a prominent lawmaker to be at odds with a major corporation operating in their state or district, simply because those companies employ thousands of their constituents,” said Republican strategist Lauren Zelt.Politicians shy away from punishing corporations that provide jobs to their voters, Zelt said, leaving them with “very little actual agency” to challenge corporate policies.“Which is why more companies are choosing to make statements at important junctures in our collective history,” Zelt said.Businesses are seeing that the greater risk to their bottom lines is saying nothing. Delta (“the final bill is unacceptable”) and Coca-Cola (“disappointed”) only spoke out against the Georgia voting law after consumers pressured them to do so. But the very fact that businesses see inaction as the greater danger speaks to the current climate, where a corporate conscience is a strength and not a liability.Conservatives Shunning Sports to Own the Libs Are Dunking on Themselves Still, Republicans have had little issue with dismissing public outrage as coming from the “woke mob” and just pressing ahead with their agenda. But they should be careful—in recent history, that attitude has been the one fraught with risk, not the position that corporations ought to speak out against broadly unpopular laws.In North Carolina, politicians are still feeling the effects of the so-called 2016 “bathroom bill,” which only allowed people to enter restrooms that corresponded with the gender that was listed on their birth certificate.Sam Spencer—a North Carolina Democratic operative who was the campaign manager for the former mayor of Charlotte, Jennifer Roberts—recalled to The Daily Beast a city meeting in 2015 discussing a similar ordinance, this time to allow transgender people to use the bathroom of their choice. According to Spencer, there were about 150 people in line to speak, and as the 23rd in the queue, he was the first to voice support for the measure.Spencer said Republicans like then-Gov. Pat McCrory thought the transgender bathroom issue was going to be a political winner for them. But once corporations and sports organizations started coming out against the legislation, pulling business and events from North Carolina, “it very quickly became his Achilles’ heel.”Businesses like PayPal and Deutsche Bank halted planned expansions in the state. The NBA pulled the 2017 All-Star Game from Charlotte. And the NCAA took away seven upcoming tournaments from North Carolina.PolitiFact found that, in just one year, the bathroom bill cost the state roughly $500 million, and would have cost the state an estimated $4 billion in 12 years.But Spencer said the psychological impact for North Carolina was much greater than the economic one, particularly because it thinks of itself as a basketball state, if not the state for college basketball.In the end, voters didn’t punish the corporations who stood up to the law; they punished the politicians. McCrory became the first incumbent governor to lose an election in North Carolina since 1892, and voters displayed similar dissatisfaction with other Republicans, even voting out some incumbent Democrats just for good measure.“A lot of Charlotte voters became Mercutio voters,” Spencer said, invoking Shakespeare, “like, ‘A plague on both your houses.’”In Indiana, the reaction to the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA) was just as severe. As opponents pointed out, the law allowed businesses to deny services to the LGBT community. And after then-Gov. Mike Pence signed RFRA, corporations immediately started coming out against it.Some major conventions, like Gen Con and one for labor unions, threatened to pull out of the state. The NCAA, which is headquartered in Indianapolis, issued statements about its concerns. And a number of organizations began to #BoycottIndiana, including the band Wilco and four states whose governors said they would no longer allow taxpayer-funded travel to Indiana.One PR professional in the state who has worked for Indiana Republicans before told The Daily Beast that Pence, who was blindsided by the backlash, tried to push past the outrage. But ultimately, the consequences were too steep.Just a few months after signing the bill—and after one disastrous interview with George Stephanopoulos—Pence caved. He signed a “fix” bill making it clear that the earlier legislation couldn’t be used to discriminate against LGBT people.But not all Republican governors have thrown caution to the wind.Just this year, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has sought a number of changes to a transgender sports bill in her state. Initially, Noem expressed support for the legislation. But after businesses and more than 500 NCAA student-athletes signaled opposition, Noem saw the writing on the wall and refused to sign the measure that landed on her desk. And in Arkansas, Gov. Asa Hutchinson vetoed a bill banning gender-affirming surgery for transgender youth. (The Arkansas legislature went ahead and voted to override his veto.)Veto overrides notwithstanding, the political pressure and the boycotts are working. Corporations are often coming out of these situations looking pretty good, and the politicians aren’t.Still, in Georgia, the politics may be murkier.The controversy there is over a partisan voting rights bill, not an anti-LGBT bill, and the reactions aren’t as lopsided.Another key difference between Georgia and some of these other states is timing. There’s a bit of a buffer now for Republicans in the Peach State. Lawmakers have already left the statehouse and won’t face an election for nearly two years.As the PR professional in Indiana noted, when Pence signed RFRA, lawmakers there were still in session. The political pressure to change the law was immediate, and Indiana Republicans had to face reporters almost every day and respond to the latest corporate statement.In Georgia, this source said, “They can just sit there and go, ‘Well, we can’t do anything until next year,’ and just hope it dies.”And perhaps the biggest difference is that, at this point, it’s not clear whether the law will be a political liability for Republicans in Georgia. For Gov. Brian Kemp, it may actually save him, after he refused to help President Trump overturn election results in his state and angered Trump’s most loyal followers.The voting law may still ultimately cost Kemp his job in the 2022 election, but it probably helps him survive the GOP primary, even if the former president made clear it still wasn’t going to be enough to win back his support."Georgia’s election reform law is far too weak and soft to ensure real ballot integrity," Trump said in a statement on Tuesday. “Boycott all the woke companies that don’t want Voter I.D. and Free and Fair Elections.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 5 people dead, including 2 children, in South Carolina mass shooting

    Five people are dead, including two children, following a shooting inside a home in Rock Hill, South Carolina, according to the York County Sheriff's Office. The suspect, authorities said, has been apprehended. The sheriff's office identified the victims a Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70, and his wife, Barbara Lesslie, 69, their two grandchildren and James Lewis, 39, who was working at the home Wednesday when he was shot.

  • Orphaned and disabled, baby alpaca walks again with her own set of wheels

    When Ronja Pohl first saw the disabled baby alpaca at a friend's farm, her heart melted and she resolved to give the tiny orphan a home - and a special wheeled harness for walking with. Named Marie, the animal's two back legs were left severely damaged by a traumatic birth that killed her mother and her sister. "She was hopping around as if she wanted to show everyone she has a strong character and wants to live even if two of her legs are injured," 20-year-old Pohl told Reuters.

  • New film follows 2 zombie moviemakers with Down syndrome

    Two best friends with Down syndrome who caused a sensation four years ago when they created their own gory zombie movie are back, this time in a documentary championed by a Hollywood luminary. “Sam & Mattie Make a Zombie Movie,” released Tuesday on Apple TV, follows Sam Suchmann and Mattie Zufelt on their tenacious 10-year quest to storyboard, script, produce, cast and star in 2016′s “Spring Break Zombie Massacre,” a comedy slasher movie complete with severed heads and spurting arteries.

  • How the 1999 Russian apartment bombings led to Putin's rise to power

    Journalist David Satter claims that Putin and the FSB may have been involved with the deadly Russia apartment bombings in 1999.

  • ‘Many, many more’ will die in Europe due to ‘stop-start’ COVID vaccine strategies, expert says

    A top UK vaccine adviser has warned the 'stop-start' coronavirus jab policies of European countries will mean 'many, many more' people will die from the virus than in the UK.

  • Trump tweets can't be brought back to life on Twitter

    The former president's tweets are being archived but will not appear back on the platform.

  • Podcast: What we learned from the new-look Heat’s first week together and looking ahead

    With just less than six weeks remaining in the regular season, the Miami Heat is working to incorporate newcomers and fine-tune its play on both ends of the court before the playoffs.

  • COVID-19 origins: What to know about the search for the start of the virus

    More than a year after a "mysterious pneumonia" sickened workers at a seafood market in China, scientists are still gathering clues about where SARS-CoV-2 -- the virus that causes COVID-19 -- emerged from. "It's critical to understand where this virus came from, so that we can understand how to stop future outbreaks going forward," said Anne Rimoin, an infectious disease epidemiologist at UCLA. The investigation into the virus' origins is crucial for public health and science reasons, but it has also sparked tension among world powers, especially between the United States and China, whose leaders have accused one another of lack of transparency and xenophobia during the pandemic.

  • With obesity on the rise, the best diet may be tailored to our genes, experts say

    With the COVID-19 pandemic drawing more attention to America's obesity problem, a growing body of research indicates that our genetics should be used to determine what we eat. Decades of research shows that, at least for most people, the secret to staving off disease is getting plenty of exercise and eating diet high in vegetables and with a healthy mix of fats, protein and carbs. "Given the greater concern for high blood pressure, high blood sugar and obesity, and their association with severe COVID-19, I foresee a great emphasis on personalized nutrition, with the use of data from genetic tests and monitoring blood glucose, to help people make positive choices and decrease their risk," said Brigid Titgemeier, a functional medicine dietitian and founder of beingbrigid.com.

  • Migrants coming from Central America to US: 'We don't have many options'

    Crossing the Rio Grande is the last leg of an often long and always harrowing journey for hundreds of people hoping to start a new life in the U.S. It’s there that, even in the dead of night, the Texas Department of Public Safety patrols the border for human smugglers. Father Flor Rigoni, the director of a shelter in southern Mexico, told us in 2016 that he has witnessed many take on the extremely risky trek to U.S. soil, including women, children and the elderly. As of February, nearly 100,000 people were being held at U.S.-Mexico border facilities, according to the U.S. Border Patrol.

  • South Carolina suspect wanted in killings of 2 kids and 3 adults found

    A suspect was found after an hours-long search for the attacker in a South Carolina shooting Wednesday evening that left five people, including two children and a prominent doctor, dead, authorities said.

  • The best wireless headphones you can buy right now

    Here's a list of the best wireless headphones you can buy right now, as reviewed by Engadget editors.

  • U.K. coronavirus variant is now the dominant strain in the U.S., CDC says

    The U.K. variant of the coronavirus, known as B.1.1.7, is now the most dominant strain circulating in the United States, health officials said.

  • Ghost forests are creeping along NC’s coast. They’re big enough to be seen from space

    For years, researchers have been studying why forests are becoming graveyards of wooden tombstones.

  • Beyond the Pandemic: London's financial hub seeks a rebirth

    On the surface, London’s financial district appears to be a shell of its former self. Developers of the tower, called 8 Bishopsgate, are confident that when construction ends late next year, workers and firms will return to fill all 50 floors of the gleaming new office space. When the coronavirus struck, nearly 540,000 workers vanished almost overnight from the business hub, known as the City of London, or simply “the City.”

  • Texas Gov. Abbott refuses to throw Rangers' first pitch after MLB moves All-Star Game in voting rights protest

    Texas Governor Greg Abbott won't throw the first pitch of the Texas Rangers All-Star Game in protest over MLB's stance on voter suppression laws.

  • How Princess Diana has been portrayed on stage and in film

    A new Broadway musical about the princess is just the latest in a series of portrayals of her life.

  • Derek Chauvin took crisis intervention training but still used 'excessive' force, and other trial day 7 takeaways

    "The policy requires that when it's safe and feasible, we shall deescalate," the officer who led Chauvin's crisis intervention training testified.