Five new Indiana state lawmakers to know ahead of the 2024 legislative session

Even though Indiana voters didn't elect new state representatives in 2023, there will be six new faces in the General Assembly in January when the new legislative session begins.

Vacancies were created over the course of the year due to lawmakers resigning for new job opportunities, an unexpected death and to reportedly spend more time with family.

These empty seats are filled through a process known as a caucus, in which political party insiders elect candidates to serve the remainder of existing terms.

Caucus process: Inside the secretive process to fill vacant seats without elections

A seventh seat will change hands before the session begins: In early December, Democratic Sen. Eddie Melton resigned ahead of taking office as Gary mayor in January. The state Democratic Party has not yet scheduled a caucus to replace him.

Here is what you need to know about the other new state lawmakers who won caucuses this year ahead of the 2024 legislative session.

Sen. Cyndi Carrasco (R, Indianapolis) attends her first Org Day, the ceremonial first day of the 2024 legislative session on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis.

Senate District 36

Name: Cyndi Carrasco

Party: Republican

Hometown: Indianapolis

Who they replaced: Jack Sandlin (R-Indianapolis) died unexpectedly on Sept. 20.

Job outside of the statehouse: Vice president and general counsel for University of Indianapolis

How to contact their office: Constituents can contact Carrasco by phone at 800-382-9467, by email at Senator.Carrasco@iga.in.gov or by mail at 200 W. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46204.

October caucus: Indiana GOP insiders elect Cyndi Carrasco to fill late state Sen. Jack Sandlin's term

Senate District 43

Name: Randy Maxwell

Party: Republican

Hometown: Guilford

Congratulations to Indiana’s newest state senator, Randy Maxwell! pic.twitter.com/iOlSzknIfO — Indiana Republican Party (@indgop) September 13, 2023

Who they replaced: Chip Perfect (R-Lawrenceburg) resigned effective Sept. 26, citing business, personal and family obligations in a statement.

Job outside of the statehouse: CEO of Maxwell Construction, family-owned Southeast Indiana general contractor and development company

How to contact their office: Constituents can contact Maxwell by phone at 800-382-9467, by email at Senator.Maxwell@iga.in.gov or by mail at 200 W. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46204.

Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush (right) swears State Sen. Greg Goode (R-Terre Haute) into office during a ceremony in the Indiana Senate Chamber on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

Senate District 38

Name: Greg Goode

Party: Republican

Hometown: Terre Haute

Who they replaced: Jon Ford (R-Terre Haute) resigned from his position Oct. 16 to pursue new professional endeavors.

Job outside of the statehouse: State director for U.S. Sen. Todd Young

How to contact their office: Constituents can contact Goode by phone at 800-382-9467, by email at Senator.Goode@iga.in.gov or by mail at 200 W. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46204.

New state Rep. Alex Zimmerman speaks after winning a Republican caucus to fill the empty House District 67 seat in July 2023. HD 67 covers counties in southeastern Indiana.

House District 67

Name: Alex Zimmerman

Party: Republican

Hometown: North Vernon

Who they replaced: Randy Frye (R-Greensburg) retired effective July 8, citing health issues as the reason for his resignation.

Job outside of the statehouse: Attorney in North Vernon

How to contact their office: Constituents can contact Zimmerman by emailing h67@iga.in.gov or calling 317-234-9139.

State Rep. Lori Goss-Reaves was elected in May 2023 via a Republican caucus to fill the empty House District 31 seat. House District 31 covers portions of Grant and Madison counties.

House District 31

Name: Lori Gross-Reaves

Party: Republican

Hometown: Marion

Who they replaced: Ann Vermilion (R-Marion) resigned effective April 21 to spend more time with her family.

Job outside of the statehouse: Professor of social work and director of field placement at Indiana Wesleyan University

How to contact their office: Constituents can contact Goss-Reaves by emailing h31@iga.in.gov or calling 317-232-9850.

Contact IndyStar reporter Katie Wiseman at klwiseman@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @itskatiewiseman.

Contact IndyStar's state government and politics reporter Brittany Carloni at brittany.carloni@indystar.com or 317-779-4468. Follow her on Twitter/X @CarloniBrittany.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: 5 new Indiana lawmakers to know ahead of the 2024 legislative session