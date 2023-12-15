Five new Indiana state lawmakers to know ahead of the 2024 legislative session
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Even though Indiana voters didn't elect new state representatives in 2023, there will be six new faces in the General Assembly in January when the new legislative session begins.
Vacancies were created over the course of the year due to lawmakers resigning for new job opportunities, an unexpected death and to reportedly spend more time with family.
These empty seats are filled through a process known as a caucus, in which political party insiders elect candidates to serve the remainder of existing terms.
Caucus process: Inside the secretive process to fill vacant seats without elections
A seventh seat will change hands before the session begins: In early December, Democratic Sen. Eddie Melton resigned ahead of taking office as Gary mayor in January. The state Democratic Party has not yet scheduled a caucus to replace him.
Here is what you need to know about the other new state lawmakers who won caucuses this year ahead of the 2024 legislative session.
Senate District 36
Name: Cyndi Carrasco
Party: Republican
Hometown: Indianapolis
Who they replaced: Jack Sandlin (R-Indianapolis) died unexpectedly on Sept. 20.
Job outside of the statehouse: Vice president and general counsel for University of Indianapolis
How to contact their office: Constituents can contact Carrasco by phone at 800-382-9467, by email at Senator.Carrasco@iga.in.gov or by mail at 200 W. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46204.
October caucus: Indiana GOP insiders elect Cyndi Carrasco to fill late state Sen. Jack Sandlin's term
Senate District 43
Name: Randy Maxwell
Party: Republican
Hometown: Guilford
Congratulations to Indiana’s newest state senator, Randy Maxwell! pic.twitter.com/iOlSzknIfO
— Indiana Republican Party (@indgop) September 13, 2023
Who they replaced: Chip Perfect (R-Lawrenceburg) resigned effective Sept. 26, citing business, personal and family obligations in a statement.
Job outside of the statehouse: CEO of Maxwell Construction, family-owned Southeast Indiana general contractor and development company
How to contact their office: Constituents can contact Maxwell by phone at 800-382-9467, by email at Senator.Maxwell@iga.in.gov or by mail at 200 W. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46204.
Senate District 38
Name: Greg Goode
Party: Republican
Hometown: Terre Haute
Who they replaced: Jon Ford (R-Terre Haute) resigned from his position Oct. 16 to pursue new professional endeavors.
Job outside of the statehouse: State director for U.S. Sen. Todd Young
How to contact their office: Constituents can contact Goode by phone at 800-382-9467, by email at Senator.Goode@iga.in.gov or by mail at 200 W. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46204.
House District 67
Name: Alex Zimmerman
Party: Republican
Hometown: North Vernon
Who they replaced: Randy Frye (R-Greensburg) retired effective July 8, citing health issues as the reason for his resignation.
Job outside of the statehouse: Attorney in North Vernon
How to contact their office: Constituents can contact Zimmerman by emailing h67@iga.in.gov or calling 317-234-9139.
House District 31
Name: Lori Gross-Reaves
Party: Republican
Hometown: Marion
Who they replaced: Ann Vermilion (R-Marion) resigned effective April 21 to spend more time with her family.
Job outside of the statehouse: Professor of social work and director of field placement at Indiana Wesleyan University
How to contact their office: Constituents can contact Goss-Reaves by emailing h31@iga.in.gov or calling 317-232-9850.
Contact IndyStar reporter Katie Wiseman at klwiseman@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @itskatiewiseman.
Contact IndyStar's state government and politics reporter Brittany Carloni at brittany.carloni@indystar.com or 317-779-4468. Follow her on Twitter/X @CarloniBrittany.
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: 5 new Indiana lawmakers to know ahead of the 2024 legislative session