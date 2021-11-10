Five indicted in methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy directed at Spirit Lake and Turtle Mountain Reservations

Nov. 9—Acting United States Attorney Nick Chase announced on Nov. 9 that a federal grand jury has indicted five individuals for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance. The drug trafficking conspiracy, directed at the Spirit Lake and Turtle Mountain Reservations, resulted in the distribution of more than 350 pounds of methamphetamine.

According to a release by the United States Department of Justice, the indictment alleges Uzziel Lucero Garcia, 25, of Arizona; Allan Gordan Widmayer, 57, of Minot; Corey James Baker, 50, of Sheyenne; Nathan James Smith, 40, of Fort Totten and Charlsie Marie Walking Elk, 36, of Tokio, conspired to sell methamphetamine.

Grand jury indictments are allegations and are not evidence of guilt. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.

Smith, the last of the charged defendants, appeared in federal court on Nov. 8. He was arrested in January on Spirit Lake tribal charges after a high-speed chase. A search of Smith's vehicle found 73 grams of methamphetamine, and further investigation indicated the methamphetamine came from Baker through Walking Elk.

In a traffic stop in Grand Forks in June 2021, law enforcement seized eight ounces of methamphetamine and more that $27,000 in cash from Baker.

Baker's sources were identified as Widmayer and Garcia. A controlled buy and search warrant of Widmayer's house found more than 30 pounds of methamphetamine and more than $32,000 in cash. Garcia was arrested after she had been in contact with Widmayer and had traveled to North Dakota to collect money.

The investigation indicated that Baker received two to three pounds of methamphetamine per month from Widmayer and Garcia starting in 2018, resulting in more than 350 pounds of methamphetamine, which was primarily distributed on the Spirit Lake and Turtle Mountain Reservations.

"This investigation is an incredible federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement endeavor, working together to dismantle a major narcotics trafficking ring from our North Dakota tribal communities," said Chase. "This conspiracy is alleged to have been targeting North Dakota communities in multiple pound quantities and that translates to thousands of doses of drugs that have been intercepted and taken off the street before they could further fuel addition."

"This indictment paints a tragic picture of a coordinated distribution effort to push this poison across tribal lands," said FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Paul. "We have seen a recent surge in both methamphetamine and opioid cases, and the FBI remains committed to working with our partners to arrest those responsible for threatening and exploiting tribal communities."

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Indian Affairs Division of Drug Enforcement, Ward County Narcotics Task Force, Grand Forks County Narcotics Task Force, Lake Region Narcotics Task Force and Eddy County Sheriff's Department, and is being prosecuted by the United States Attorney's office, with Assistant United States Attorneys Alex Stock and Lori Conroy assigned to the case.