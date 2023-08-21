Jefferson County law enforcement is looking for leads in a Louisville shooting Sunday, Aug. 20, that left five people injured.

Five people, ages 23 to 37, suffered bullet wounds during a drive-by shooting in Louisville Sunday evening.

A spokesman for Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office said that at approximately 8:20 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, the county 911 center received several calls for assistance from the 1000 block of Handy Street near Louisville.

Sheriff’s deputies, EMS personnel and Louisville firefighters responded and discovered the five victims, three males and two females, suffering from gunshot wounds the spokesman described as “non-life-threatening.” The injured were all transported to Jefferson Hospital’s Emergency Room where three were treated and released. Two of the victims were transferred to Augusta University Medical Center.

The spokesman for the sheriff’s office said that the motive for the shooting is currently unknown and no suspects have yet been arrested.

“Investigator's with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are conducting a complete and thorough investigation to determine who is responsible for this act of violence,” the spokesman said. “Anyone with relevant information concerning this incident is asked to call the JCSO at 478-625-4014 or the GBI at 706-595-2575.”

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Five injured in Louisville drive-by shooting