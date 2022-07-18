Five injured in Mount Vernon Walmart shooting Sunday night, including 72-year-old customer

A shooting believed to be between two groups of young men Sunday night at the Mount Vernon Walmart resulted in five people being hospitalized, including a 72-year-old customer and a 24-year-old employee.

Officers were called at approximately 9:50 p.m. Sunday, July 17, to the Walmart in the 2300 block of Freeway Drive of Mount Vernon for a report that there had been shots fired inside the building, according to a Mount Vernon Police Department release posted to Facebook at 2:40 a.m. Monday, July 18. The store is located approximately 30 miles south of Bellingham.

Police investigation found that a group of men arrived at the Walmart, entered the store and got in a argument with a second group of men that was already in the store, the post reads. During the argument shots were fired.

Police report that five people were taken to Skagit Valley Hospital with injuries suffered in the incident, though two of them arrived in private vehicles. The condition of all five injured individuals was not known at the time of the release.

Included among the injured as a 72-year-old male customer and a 24-year-old male employee, along with three other 19-year-old men, who are believed to have been involved in the argument, according to the statement.

“With the information available now, we believe the events that led up to this crime were between the two groups involved,” the release states. “There is no indication that this was a situation where individuals entered the store intending an active threat event.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Mount Vernon Police Department at 360-336-6271 or 360-428-3211.