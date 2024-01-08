Five injured, one seriously, after Russia attacks Zaporizhzhya in latest mass missile attack

In Zaporizhzhya, there are casualties as a result of Russian shelling

Five people were injured in Russia’s targeting of Zaporizhzhya during its latest multi-wave mass missile and drone attack on Ukraine on Jan. 9, said Zaporizhzhya City Council secretary Anatoliy Kurtev.

Four men and a woman were injured. Two were sent to hospital, with one in serious condition. The others were treated on-site.

The attack shattered windows in nine multi-story buildings and caused damage to six homes. Emergency workers are on-site and have begun clean-up efforts.

Tents and municipal buses have been set up on-site, where social workers and emergency workers are aiding the affected individuals.

Kurtev underscored the gravity of the situation by presenting photos depicting the aftermath of the shelling.

Consequences of the shelling of Zaporizhzhya on January 8, 2024 Анатолій Куртєв / Telegram

Russia launched another multi-wave missile and drone attack on Ukraine overnight on Jan. 8. Explosions have been heard in Dnipro, Zaporizhzhya, Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih, and Khmelnytsky oblasts.

The Russians hit a private house in Zmiiv, Kharkiv Oblast early on Jan. 8, resulting in two injuries and two others trapped under the rubble, Kharkiv regional governor, Oleh Synehubov, reported.

24 people were injured after a blast wave overturned a minibus in Novomoskovsk.



