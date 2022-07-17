Five injured in two related shootings in Yonkers Saturday night

Yonkers detectives are investigating a pair of related shootings two hours apart Saturday night that left five people injured.

According to police, two people were struck by gunfire shortly after 9 p.m. near 139 Locust Hill Avenue.

Then just before 11 p.m., three people were shot at 43 School Street, half a mile from the earlier shooting, police said.

All five victims were taken to hospitals. The first were in stable condition. Police had no conditions for the victims of the School Street shooting as of 2:30 a.m.

No details were immediately available about suspects, what led to the shootings or how they were connected. Police will hold a press conference at 9 a.m. Sunday.

