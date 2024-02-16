Five inmates charged in connection to Bristol County House of Correction uprising

DARTMOUTH — Five inmates have been charged in connection to the uprising and lockdown at the Bristol County House of Correction last April that caused an estimated $100,000 to $200,000 in damages.

Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux said they were charged following an investigation. They have all been arraigned and are awaiting trial. They're all still being held.

Heroux said Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn had followed through with his office's recommendation to charge them under a law that addresses willful and malicious damage done to correctional institution property by inmates.

Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux speaks in front of the unit at the Dartmouth House of Correction damaged by inmates last April in this file photo. Five inmates have been charged in connection to the incident.

It carries a sentence of up to three years in state prison.

Heroux said there were about 75 inmates in the affected housing unit, and 15 to 20 were suspected of doing the damage.

The five inmates charged are seen on video surveillance destroying House of Correction property, he said.

The video will be released to the public

There wasn't adequate evidence to charge any other inmates.

Heroux said he looked forward to releasing the video.

"It will show who did what in terms of damage, but it will also show that the majority of the inmates were not involved with the destruction."

They will have to wait to release the video until after the trials, though, he said.

"We first need to let this video evidence be presented to a jury for the first time in court. We don’t want to undermine the charges by potentially biasing a jury prior to seeing the video before they see it in court," Heroux said.

The following inmates have been charged and arraigned in New Bedford District Court:Hector Abreau Garcia, seven counts; Aaron Gagnon, seven counts; Shane Burnett, one count; Norman Dias, one count; Jason Frasca, one count.

Inmates were being moved to refit units

The incident began in the morning of April 21. Inmates were being moved from units to allow work to refit them and make them more suicide resistant.

Some inmates protested the move, and began making demands. Heroux said the ringleaders were not really interested in cooperating.

The damages were done during the lockdown.

Sheriff's officers from Suffolk, Plymouth, Hampden, Norfolk, and Barnstable counties, and officers from the state Dept. of Corrections, continued to arrive to the scene throughout the day.

There were about 130 officers on hand when they decided that they were going to have go into the units. They took the units back around 4 p.m. There were no serious injuries.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: 5 inmates charged in connection to Bristol County House uprising