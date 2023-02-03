Five inmates charged with murder, conspiracy for killing at Alvin S. Glenn detention center

Five people have been charged with murder and conspiracy for allegedly beating to death another inmate at Richland County’s Alvin S. Glenn detention center, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced in a news conference Friday.

Antonius Randolph, 29, was arrested Jan. 21 on multiple charges of kidnapping, assault and battery and criminal sexual conduct, and booked into the Alvin S. Glenn detention center. Six days later, Randolph was found dead.

James Oxendine, Jr., Jayun Harrison, Erick Stewart, Daylan Isreal and Devin Rowe, all inmates at the jail, were charged in Randolph’s killing. Randolph was dead for hours before he was found by jail staff, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

“This was a planned murder,” Lott said.

