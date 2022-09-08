Five inmates charged after three inmates overdosed at York County Detention Center, officials say

Officers are investigating after three inmates overdosed in a housing unit at the York County Detention Center.

Officers said around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 7, an inmate was found unresponsive. As a precaution, staff increased inmate well-being checks from every 30 minutes to every 15 minutes.

During these checks, two more inmates were found unresponsive. Narcan was immediately administered to all of the inmates and they were taken to an area hospital.

An initial investigation revealed that on Sept. 6 officers were informed about possible pills being distributed in a specific housing unit. While following up on this information detention staff conducted a search of the suspected housing unit.

During that search, inmate Tyquan Rodriguez Green, 25, was found attempting to dispose of 95 pressed fentanyl pills in a toilet. Officers said they were able to retrieve the pills before they were flushed.

Green was charged with possession with intent to distribute a schedule II narcotic and possession of contraband.

A follow-up search of the housing unit was conducted on Sept. 7, and inmates Keon Arquis Davis, 27, and Tyler Mitchell Fesperman, 27, were found to be in possession of approximately 40 pills.

Davis and Fesperman were both charged with possession with intent to distribute a schedule II narcotic and possession of contraband.

Officers said one of the inmates that overdosed on Sep. 7, Jacob Dwayne Hall, 29, was found to be in possession of 24 pills. Hall has been charged with possession with intent to distribute a schedule II narcotic and possession of contraband.

Hall’s cellmate Leroy Westberry III, 30, was also charged with possession with intent to distribute a schedule II narcotic and possession of contraband.

