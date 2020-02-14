Five inmates escape from Ohio correctional facility

Five inmates broke out of a first-floor window this week to escape from an Ohio correctional facility, Canton police said. One of the four was taken into custody Wednesday.

The escape from Stark Regional Community Corrections Center, which is in Louisville just east of Canton, occurred between 8:45 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to a Canton police report.

Jaden Miller, Jason Drake, Joshua Bingham, Michael Fisher and Vincent Blanc fled through the window, NBC affiliate WKYC of Cleveland reported. Miller was apprehended by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday, according to the station.

A Canton police spokesman was unavailable for comment Thursday night. A message left with the Carrol Country Sheriff’s Office was not immediately returned. Carroll County is southeast of Stark County, where Canton is located.

Stark Regional Community Corrections Center is a "community-based adult correctional facility," according to its website.

The center is an alternative to prison for eligible lower-level felons, The Repository newspaper of Canton reported.

Most of the escaped inmates were being held on drug convictions. However, Miller was convicted of having weapons under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and Drake was sentenced for burglary, according to the newspaper.

Police are asking for the public's help but say no one should try to approach the suspects.

Canton is a city of around 73,000 in Stark County south of Akron.