Five Israeli hostages found dead in Gaza Strip tunnel

The bodies of five Israeli hostages killed in Hamas captivity have been recovered from a network of underground tunnels in the northern Gaza Strip.

Source: Reuters referring to Israel Defence Forces

Details: The military showed footage of a white-tiled bathroom and a workroom connected by passages lined with dark concrete.

The three soldiers and two civilians were among 240 people taken by Hamas militants to the Gaza Strip on 7 October.

The military announced the repatriation of their bodies earlier this month.

The Iranian-backed Islamist group said: "We have killed three people: Your military weapons have killed three."

Earlier, Hamas claimed that some of the hostages were killed by Israeli shelling of the Gaza Strip. They also threatened to execute the hostages.

Background:

Of the 240 hostages taken by Hamas during its 7 October invasion of Israel, 129 remain in the Gaza Strip.

105 civilians were released from Hamas captivity during a week-long ceasefire in late November.

On 23 December, it was reported that Hamas had lost contact with five hostages held in the Gaza Strip.

