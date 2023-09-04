Five Israeli men held over British woman’s gang rape allegations in Ayia Napa

Five Israeli men have been arrested in Cyprus in connection with the alleged gang rape of a young British woman in the popular holiday resort of Ayia Napa, in a case which has chilling parallels with the gang rape of a British teenager four years ago.

The five Israeli tourists, aged between 19 and 20, were held on Sunday after a 20-year-old British woman told police she was gang raped in a hotel room in the party town which attracts tens of thousands of young holidaymakers each summer.

A court in the town of Paralimni, just a few miles from Ayia Napa, ordered that the men be held in custody on suspicion of rape.

Police are investigating the allegation with the Cyprus News Agency reporting that detectives have secured testimony from witnesses to support it.

The case appears to have remarkable similarities to the 2019 case, when 12 Israeli men were accused of gang raping an 18-year-old British girl in a hotel room in Ayia Napa.

Questioned without a lawyer

They were released after the young woman from Derbyshire retracted her police statement. She later claimed that she had done so after being threatened by police officers and questioned for eight hours without a lawyer or an interpreter.

The charges against the Israelis were dropped and they flew home to a heroes’ welcome, popping bottles of champagne at Ben Gurion Airport, embracing their families and chanting “the Brit is a whore”.

She was charged with causing public mischief with an allegedly false confession, switching overnight from victim to accused. After a months-long trial, she was convicted in January 2020 and given a four-month prison sentence which the judge suspended.

The resort which has a party town reputation, is most popular with Israeli and British visitors - Eugene Sergeev/Alamy

She returned to Britain shortly afterwards, with her mother saying the ordeal had left her deeply traumatised.

Criticism followed of her treatment by the Cypriot police and judicial system.

Cypriot police faced accusations that they quashed the gang rape accusation because it would have harmed the country’s multibillion-pound tourism industry and its strategic and commercial links with Israel, a key ally in the region.

Women’s rights and civil society groups said the investigation was mishandled and the trial put the young woman through unnecessary humiliation, on top of the trauma of the alleged crime.

In 2022 the Supreme Court quashed her conviction on appeal after defence lawyers argued there had been a miscarriage of justice.

Second largest market

Police later said they would examine whether mistakes had been made during the investigation.

Cyprus is a short flight from Israel and a popular destination for Israeli holidaymakers. They are the second largest market behind the large number of British visitors.

In August, a young British woman said she was gang raped by five French men and a Swiss tourist on the island of Majorca.

The alleged attack took place in the popular resort town of Magaluf which has a reputation for wild nightlife and cheap alcohol.

The men were arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and violation of the right to privacy – it was claimed that they filmed the abuse of the 18-year-old victim.

