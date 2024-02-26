Five New Jersey lottery players won big prizes last week playing Mega Millions, Powerball

Five lottery players in New Jersey won big prizes last week playing the Powerball and Mega Millions − including two in Bergen County

The New Jersey Lottery announced Monday its weekly winners of more than $10,000. Here's a look at where these tickets were sold from Feb. 19-25:

$50,000, Powerball, Feb. 24: sold at 7-Eleven on Palisades Avenue in Cliffside Park (Bergen County)

$50,000, Powerball, Feb. 24: sold at BJ's Wholesale Club on Route 17 in Paramus (Bergen County)

$50,000, Powerball, Feb. 24: sold at Sicklerville News on Williamstown Road in Sicklerville (Camden County)

$50,000, Powerball, Feb. 24: sold at Quick Chek on Route 31 in Ringoes (Hunterdon County)

$20,000 Mega Millions, Feb. 20: sold at Food Plus on West Clements Bridge Road in Runnemede (Camden County)

Jersey Cash 5 winners

In addition, the Jersey Cash 5 was hit twice last week. Here's a look at where those winning tickets were sold:

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Five NJ lottery players won big playing Mega Millions, Powerball