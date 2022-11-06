Five juveniles arrested following police pursuit in Worcester

Five juveniles are facing charges after an early morning police pursuit across several towns in Central Massachusetts.

Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday a Worcester officer was on patrol in the area of Winter St. and Grafton St. when he recognized a White Ford Explorer with the same license plate in connection with an investigation where shots were fired, according to officials.

The officer activated his blue lights and attempted to stop the vehicle in pursuit, but the Explorer took off at a high rate of speed, operating in a reckless manner. Worcester police ended the pursuit on Massasoit Rd.

Later, officers received an update that Millbury Police were pursuing the vehicle on route 20 headed toward Auburn. At about 1:50 a.m., the vehicle was disabled in Auburn and multiple surrounding agencies were on the scene.

Five male juveniles were arrested at the scene and face several serious charges in connection with the firearms. In addition, the driver is charged with operating to endanger and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

No additional information has been given regarding the prior investigation of shots fired.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

