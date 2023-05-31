Five juveniles in custody in California beating of US Marines: mayor

Five juvenile suspects were arrested in connection with the assault on three U.S. Marines carried out by a mob of teenagers on a beach in San Clemente, California, over Memorial Day weekend, San Clemente Mayor Chris Duncan confirmed to Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

The suspects were charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon and remain in custody, Duncan said. San Clemente’s mayor said investigators have identified at least four more juveniles involved who may be charged with misdemeanor assault and battery.

Duncan described the investigation into Friday night's incident as "very efficient and effective." He said investigators do not anticipate any additional arrests, but said that could change.

Orange County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Mike Woodroof said on Fox News' "The Story" that anyone, regardless of age, who "kicks another human being in the head to cause damage, internal injury to that magnitude will be arrested for a felony assault deadly weapon."

CALIFORNIA TEEN MOB ALLEGEDLY ATTACKS MARINES ON VIDEO

Nine juveniles were charged in connection with the assault on three U.S. Marines on a beach in San Clemente, California, over Memorial Day weekend.

A video posted on the social media platform Nextdoor shows one person throwing a punch at one of the alleged victims from behind before a large fight breaks out. The injured victim lunges at his attacker. The group of teenagers and young adults was then seen kicking the victims.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

Two victims were filmed lying on the ground in the fetal position and covering their heads as the mob kicked and punched them. A couple of bystanders intervened in the beating, with one woman standing between the victims and the attackers as she outstretched her arms and yelled, "Stop!"

Five suspects were charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon.

The confrontation allegedly began when the Marines told the teenagers to stop lighting fireworks on the beach, according to KCAL.

In a press release, the sheriff's department said deputies responded to the San Clemente Pier at around 10 p.m. Friday night after being notified that a large group of juveniles had assaulted Marines.

Deputies arrived to find two injured Marines and rendered medical aid. The Marines declined transportation to the hospital.

ROAMING MOBS OF TEENS CLASH IN SAN FRANCISCO MALL BRAWLS AS BYSTANDERS CAUGHT IN CROSSHAIRS: ‘I’M VERY SCARED'

The confrontation allegedly began when the teenagers were told to stop lighting fireworks.

During the investigation, the sheriff's office discovered a third Marine was also a victim of the attack.

According to the press release, the five juveniles in custody, four boys and one girl, were booked into the Orange County Juvenile Hall.

The incident remains under investigation.

Fox News' Chris Pandolfo and Haley Chi-Sing contributed to this report.