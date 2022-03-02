Five juveniles to face hate crime charges after allegations of bullying and assault at a sleepover, Clive Police say

Five juveniles will be charged with hate crime and assault charges after an incident at a sleepover on Friday, said Clive Police Lt. Mark Rehberg.

On Feb. 25, six juveniles ages 12 to 13 were having a sleepover at a house when five of them allegedly threw footballs and other objects at one child, Rehberg said. They also called the child racial slurs, he said.

"It's mainly based around comments that were racial," Rehberg said.

The Polk County Attorney's Office determined that harassment and simple assault charges were appropriate, Rehberg said.

But because racial slurs were allegedly uttered, the simple assault charges were upgraded to hate crime charges, he said. The identities of the children were not released because juvenile court records are not public in Iowa.

Rehberg said he did not think that the case will ever end up in adult court given the ages of those involved. But he said that no one should be subjected to bullying.

"Bullying of any kind is not acceptable," Rehberg said. "We want to prevent that as much as we can before it develops into something more severe."

