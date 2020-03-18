5 primary takeaways: Joe Biden is Democrats' antidote

A workers raises his hand for more mail in ballots at the Broward County Supervisor Of Elections Office during the Florida Primary elections at the Broward County Supervisor Of Elections Office Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Lauderhill, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Joe Biden's surge toward the Democratic presidential nomination rolled on Tuesday with a dominating victory in Florida, the largest delegate prize of the day, and win in Illinois and Arizona.

Takeaways from Biden's latest victories:

BIDEN'S SURGE BECOMES A WAVE

Biden continues one of the most remarkable presidential campaign turnarounds in U.S. history.

His campaign always said he didn't have to win Iowa or New Hampshire, because his base was in more racially diverse states that followed, a theory that often seemed more like an excuse than a strategy. But even that plan didn't foresee the kind of catapult he has managed since blowing out the field in South Carolina on Feb. 29.

The former vice president has put together broad coalitions of Democratic primary voters: African Americans, white college-educated suburbanites, city dwellers of all demographics, rural and small-town voters who haven't yet defected to Republicans (or who might be returning from the GOP).

Certainly, it may be as much about President Donald Trump as anything else — Biden's "electability" case coming to fruition. But Biden's read on the electorate shouldn't be discounted. During a primary campaign whose narrative was dominated by Bernie Sanders and other candidates' ideological push for a progressive national makeover, Biden held to his core belief that 2020 was most fundamentally about re-establishing a sense of normalcy, then moving forward, “results,” not “revolution.”

Biden noted in a brief address, livestreamed late Tuesday, that Sanders and his supporters “have shifted the fundamental conversation in this country” with the Vermont senator's two presidential campaigns. But the primary results offered the latest evidence that Biden is who and what more Democrats actually want in the Oval Office.

SANDERS' SINKING FEELING

Sanders spoke for 20 minutes via livestream Tuesday night and did not once mention the election. Instead, he tried to project calm as he outlined his coronavirus response plan.

It was an odd role for a candidate whose entire brand has been his defiant call for a political revolution.

Biden’s latest drubbing of Sanders comes as the half of the states yet to vote scramble to find a safe way to cast ballots during the coronavirus outbreak.

It’s unclear how robust future primary elections may be. With the entire country under virtual house arrest it’s impossible for Sanders to recreate the massive rallies that have powered his presidential bid. Every time he criticizes Biden, Sanders angers the majority of the party’s voters who have backed the former vice president, and risks sowing dissent before the general election.

Even on the issue of health care, the cornerstone of his campaign, Sanders is losing. Florida Democrats thought Biden would be better than Sanders on health care by a significant margin, according to AP VoteCast surveys of the electorate. Voters in Arizona and Illinois were about evenly divided between the two candidates on health care.

In 2016, Sanders fought on after it was impossible for him to defeat Hillary Clinton, helping build enough political muscle to pull the party leftward. But Biden’s in a stronger position than Clinton was and the socially distanced world of 2020 is a political lifetime away from the time before Trump’s presidency in 2016. It’s not clear what Sanders is doing right now.

BIDEN'S ONLY OBVIOUS GAP: THE YOUNGEST VOTERS

Biden’s coalition on Tuesday again was wide. AP VoteCast data showed he continued his clear advantages among black voters in Florida and Illinois. Additionally, he appeared to win women, voters over 45, and moderates and conservatives. He showed strength in suburbs and small towns and across religious identities. In Florida, Biden won 51% of liberals.

If there’s a gap for Biden, it remains with voters under 30. Sanders maintained the edge in Florida and won about two-thirds of that group in Illinois. That youngest slice of the electorate has never been a force in primaries. But battleground states are won on the margins in November, and the 77-year-old establishment favorite tacitly acknowledged Tuesday that he still has work to do. Biden praised Sanders' backers for their “remarkable passion and tenacity.” Then he turned to Americans young enough to be his grandchildren. “Let me say especially to the young voters who have been inspired by Sen. Sanders: I hear you. I know what's at stake. I know what we have to do,” Biden said. “Our goal as a campaign and my goal as a candidate for president is to unify this party, and then to unify the nation.”