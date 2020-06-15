Five key questions about India's rising Covid-19 infections

Weeks after India eased what was arguably the world's harshest lockdown, and four months after its first recorded infection, its case number is skyrocketing.

Here's what you need to know about the crisis.

Should the spike in cases worry India?

In absolute terms, India may not have done so badly.

At more than 320,000 infections, it now has the world's fourth-highest number of confirmed cases, behind Russia, Brazil and the US. But it ranks a lowly 143rd by infections per capita, according to Kaushik Basu, professor of economics at Cornell University.

The effective reproduction number of the virus - a way of rating a disease's ability to spread - has fallen, and the doubling time of reported infections has increased.

But look closer and you see that case counts have been spiking, as have rates of hospitalisation and deaths in hotspot cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Ahmedabad. "If infections continue to rise these places will be as overwhelmed as New York," a physician treating Covid-patients told me.

Horrific reports have emerged from these cities of patients dying after being denied admission or, in one tragic instance, found dead in a toilet. Tests are delayed or pending because labs are swamped.

India's economy was already sputtering before the pandemic. So the country cannot afford another crushing lockdown that would shut businesses and put more people out of work. That is why India has to work hard at containing the infection.

"I am pretty worried about the numbers," Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, said. "It's not that infections will peak and go down on their own. You need interventions to turn the corner."

In other words, India cannot wait for 60% of its people to get infected to achieve herd immunity and stop the virus. "That would mean millions of people dead. And that is not an acceptable outcome," Dr Jha said.

And India's curve has not yet turned the corner - there is no consistent and steady decline, Bhramar Mukherjee, a professor of biostatistics at the University of Michigan, said.

"I think we should worry but not let worry turn into panic," she said.

Is India's low death rate misleading?

Yes and no. India's case fatality rate (CFR) - or the proportion of Covid positive people who have died - is around 2.8%.

But that number is contentious - as are a lot of the statistics on the contagion. Adam Kucharski, a mathematician at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said the problem of just dividing the total number of deaths by the total number of cases is that it doesn't account for unreported cases or the delay from illness to death.

India is officially still denying community transmission More

Experts say that looking at the aggregate CFR at this stage of the pandemic can lull governments into complacency.

"The CFR is a bit of an optical illusion," Dr Mukherjee said. "Even if I believe the reported cases and death counts, and if you divide the number of deaths by closed cases where we actually know patient outcomes, we get a much larger percentage of fatalities".

Even the per capita death rate limits understanding of the spread of disease - there are vast tracts of India still unscathed by the virus.

But what is worrying is that some three-quarters of the more than 9,000 Covid-19 deaths are being reported from three states - Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi. There has been some under-reporting largely because of slip ups - Chennai city's caseload is double the official count as two separate death registries were not reconciled. There is also confusion, as elsewhere in the world, about how to define a Covid-19 death.

And new research by economist Partha Mukhopadhyay suggests that young people in India are dying at a rate much higher than expected when you break down fatalities by age.