Five key rows to watch out for at Tory Party conference

The Tory Party conference in Manchester will be Rishi Sunak's first as Prime Minister

Rishi Sunak will arrive at the Tory conference on Saturday hoping his party can put on a show of unity a year out from the next general election.

Since taking office last September in chaotic circumstances, the Prime Minister has gone to great lengths to try and rebuild togetherness within the ranks.

But underneath the calmer exterior the Conservatives are still riven by the same divisions which contributed to the downfalls of his two predecessors.

Here the Telegraph looks at five simmering rows Mr Sunak will hope to keep a lid on as the party’s grassroots and MPs come together in Manchester.

Taxes

One of the biggest ideological divides that runs through the Tories is over whether to cut taxes and, if so, how quickly and by how much.

So far Mr Sunak and his Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, have managed to largely keep a lid on calls from backbenchers to reduce levies.

But, with the party still heavily trailing Labour in the polls, calls from MPs and ministers within the Government for action are likely to grow louder.

They will be spearheaded by Liz Truss, the former prime minister, who is set to lead a “Great British Growth Rally” event at the conference.

HS2

The most immediately awkward subject on the Prime Minister’s plate as he arrives in Manchester will be questions over the future of HS2.

Downing Street is poised to axe the northern leg of the rail project, which would have terminated in the city, over concerns at its spiralling cost.

That decision has starkly divided Tory MPs, with some backbenchers in the Red Wall warning it would amount to a betrayal of their 2019 voters.

But it would prove a crowd-pleaser amongst others who want the Government to put the billions it would save into improving other transport links.

Immigration

Mr Sunak also risks opening up another rift within the Conservatives after authorising Suella Braverman to talk up the idea of Britain leaving the European Convention on Human Rights.

During a speech in the US, the Home Secretary said, with No 10’s backing, that the UK could quit the convention if necessary to tackle illegal migration.

That is what backbenchers on the right of the party have been calling for as part of a pitch to voters that the Government is serious about stopping the boats.

But doing so would spark huge opposition from the One Nation group of MPs, which numbers up to 100, and which would fiercely fight such plans.

Net zero

The Prime Minister is planning to take the fight to Labour with a series of big policy announcements, the first of which was on net zero last week.

Mr Sunak announced he was delaying or watering down some targets, including the ban on new petrol and diesel car sales and the phasing out of gas boilers.

The move delighted Tory MPs on the right of the party, who had been pushing Downing Street to ease the cost of the green transition for voters.

But it sparked a backlash from environmentalists, including Boris Johnson, who argued the Prime Minister lacked ambition for Britain’s future.

Benefits

Both the Prime Minister and the Chancellor have put cutting joblessness and getting Britons back to work at the centre of their drive for growth.

But whilst Conservative MPs all agree that the huge toll of economic inactivity needs to be drastically reduced, they are divided over the means.

The most contentious area is whether to cut unemployment benefits and increase the sanctions for those claimants who don’t try to get a job.

Some backbenchers believe a crackdown would be popular with voters, but others argue that punishment is not an effective way to incentivise work.

