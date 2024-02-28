Here are five key takeaways from Wednesday's annual state of Bergen County address

HACKENSACK — Infrastructure improvements, energy-saving initiatives and shared services plans were some of the highlights of County Executive James Tedesco's 11th State of the County address on Wednesday.

In his early-afternoon annual speech on the health and future of the county, Tedesco highlighted programs while introducing new initiatives.

Bergen County Energy Action Plan

One of the new efforts, the Bergen County Energy Action Plan, will be used to guide initiatives in energy planning and efficiency and transportation planning. The plan, which Tedesco said is the first among the state's counties, will use funds from the U.S. Energy Department.

"From transitioning county facilities to renewable energy to completing two major ecological restoration projects to increasing the number of electric vehicles in our county fleet, the county continues to go green," Tedesco said. "But up until now, these initiatives have been accomplished piecemeal, without a formal policy or plan guiding our course forward."

Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco speaks at the dedication of the new first responder training facilities at the Bergen County Law and Public Safety Institute (LPSI) in Mahwah on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

Tedesco said the plan will chart the county's energy and sustainable future, help reduce the county's carbon footprint, improve air and water quality and create green jobs for the future.

It will also assist the county's 70 municipalities in pursuing their sustainability initiatives and provide essential guidance for the entire region, bringing the "county in line" with the goals set by the New Jersey Energy Master Plan.

Bergen County park renovations

Tedesco said to expect sports court renovations to continue this year at Van Saun County Park in Paramus, Pascack Brook County Park in Westwood and the Glen Rock and Dunkerhook sections of Saddle River County Park.

Improvement will continue at Riverside County Park. Phase one, he said, included a Bergen County rowing center and Riverside County Park South amphitheater.

Work will begin soon on Phase 2, a $13 million project that will include new walking paths, additional lighting and the construction of a fully inclusive playground, which will allow children of all abilities to play with their peers and caregivers, regardless of physical, social or cognitive needs.

This year, construction will begin on a new clubhouse and cart barn at Overpeck Golf Course that will also feature sustainable technology.

Bergen County's infrastructure

Last year, the Department of Public Works' Operations Division completed $21.8 million in local infrastructure upgrades that included road resurfacing, fixing culverts and filling in over 2,500 potholes.

This year's goal, Tedesco said, is to triple road resurfacing capacity and continue to advance progress on the Kingsland Bridge in southern Bergen County, the Anderson Street Bridge connecting Teaneck and Hackensack, and the Oradell Avenue Bridge in Oradell.

The Route 17 bottleneck improvements are still moving forward.

Later this year, he said, residents will begin to see activity along the corridor as the project moves to the preliminary engineering phase under the authority of the state Transportation Department.

"With the support of our legislative leaders in Districts 36 and 38, the county was able to secure $10 million in state funding to make improvements on Rochelle Avenue in Rochelle Park, which will be completed prior to work on the highway," Tedesco said.

Making Bergen 'Film Ready'

Bergen is looking to be the second county in the state to be designated as "Film Ready" to bring in more jobs and business.

Film Ready is a New Jersey program and a five-step certification process to allow areas to market themselves to film industries to be a filming destination.

Fireworks in 2026

The county's Division of Cultural & Historic Affairs has created the Bergen250 initiative to celebrate the United States' 250th birthday.

The Bergen250 program will host several events and activities over the next three years to commemorate the county's role in the American Revolution.

A new county tradition will take place on July 4, 2026, when a special summer concert and fireworks are planned at Overpeck County Park.

