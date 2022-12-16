Five Key Things to Watch Out For at South Africa’s Governing Party Conference

(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s governing party, reeling from a loss of electoral support and scandals implicating top officials, begins meeting on Friday to elect leaders and decide policies for the next five years. The decisions members take will be pivotal to turnings its fortunes around.

The meeting of the African National Congress at the Nasrec conference center near Johannesburg will be attended by more than 4,000 delegates. President Cyril Ramaphosa, the party leader, will deliver his political report on the opening day, setting the tone for proceedings that will continue until Dec. 20.

Here are five key things to watch for:

1. Who Wins the Top Posts

A draft program shows that voting for positions including party leader, chairperson, secretary-general and treasurer-general will take place on Saturday, with the outcome to be announced that night. The ANC’s structures have already people nominated for the top six posts, but additional candidates may be included on the ballot if they get support from at least a quarter of the delegates on the conference floor. Ramaphosa is the frontrunner to win the top job and Paul Mashatile, currently the ANC’s treasurer-general, looks set to be chosen as his No. 2. Under ANC rules, its leader will also be its presidential candidate in elections.

2. The Composition of the Party’s Executive Body

Voting for 80 additional members of the ANC’s National Executive Committee is set to open on Dec. 18 and the results announced the following evening, according to the draft program. The panel is the party’s most powerful leadership structure. The ANC’s next leader will have a much easier ride setting policy and making government appointments if the NEC is stacked with their allies.

3. Policy Pronouncements

Delegates will break up into commissions that will spend two days debating a broad range of policies and come up with draft resolutions that will either be accepted or rejected on the last day of the gathering, the program shows. Major shifts in economic policy are unlikely, according to Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana. Several contentious resolutions that were agreed to at the ANC’s previous conference in 2017 haven’t been implemented. They include changing the constitution to make it easier for the government to seize land without paying for it, nationalizing the central bank and setting up a new state-owned lender.

4. Internal Ructions

The ANC has been beset by factional battles that became especially heated during former President Jacob Zuma’s nine-year tenure, which was marred by inappropriate appointments and the mass looting of state funds. There are currently dissenting views within the ANC’s ranks over whether rules that require members who are implicated in malfeasance to vacate leadership posts should be changed, and whether those who are found to have brought the party into disrepute should be barred from standing in internal elections.

5. Funding Woes

The ANC has been cash-strapped since last year, leaving it unable to pay staff, some of whom went on strike. The funding squeeze also constrained the party from campaigning ahead of municipal elections last year, when its support dropped below 50% for the first time, and threatens to pose a similar problem when its contests the national vote in 2024. Delegates may agree on the need to change a funding-disclosure law that came into effect last year. It requires all donations to political parties exceeding 100,000 rand ($5,780) to be publicly disclosed, and forbids parties from accepting more than 15 million rand a year from a single donor. The extent of the ANC’s financial predicament will be revealed when Mashatile presents his financial report late Friday.

