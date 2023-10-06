Five keys to an Ole Miss win over Arkansas

Oct. 6—Keep Dart clean

Ole Miss junior quarterback Jaxson Dart had a career-day against LSU with more than 400 yards of offense and five total touchdowns, but the Rebels' offensive line deserves a ton of credit for the SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week's performance, too. Dart was not sacked a single time despite a season-high 39 pass attempts. Dart is a tremendous runner and creator, but keeping him clean in the pocket goes a long way toward his efficiency down the field.

Run, run, run

Sophomore Quinshon Judkins finally looked like the back who led the SEC in rushing last season with his performance against the Tigers. He ran for a season-high 177 yards, and the Rebels as a whole ran for a season-best 317 yards. Ole Miss' offense is at its best when powered by the running game. It's also the best way to maintain possession and keep Arkansas quarterback K.J. Jefferson off the field.

Limit the explosive play

Defense was not one of the Rebels' strong suits last weekend. LSU had a whopping 637 yards of offense, including a season-high 414 passing yards from Jayden Daniels. The Tigers had 12 passing plays of 15 yards or more and eight runs of at least 10 yards. Included in there were nine passing plays of 20 yards or more. In Fayetteville, Arkansas last season, the Razorbacks scored four touchdowns of at least 20 yards. The Rebels can't afford to be beaten with explosive plays again.

Don't let Raheim Sanders beat you

Arkansas' star tailback has battled injury this season and missed three games. He returned last week but was held to under 40 rushing yards. The Rebels no doubt remember just how electric Sanders can be, however. In the 2021 game, Sanders ran for 139 yards. As a sophomore last season, Sanders ran for a career-high 232 yards and three touchdowns against the Rebels on just under 10 yards per carry. Sanders has eight games with at least 100 yards rushing in his career; two have come against Ole Miss. If he runs wild once again, it could be a long day for Ole Miss.

Control the tempo on both sides of the ball

Ole Miss' ideal offensive flow is a high-octane one. The Rebels want to run a lot of plays and give defenses little chance to catch their breath; their average of a play every 22 seconds is fifth nationally. Against LSU, the Rebels ran a season-high 88 plays for an average of eight yards per play. The week before against Alabama, they ran 65 plays on 4.6 yards per play. Ole Miss' chunk plays on offense tend to come on the heels of other chunk plays. It's how the offense uses tempo to its advantage.

Defensively, controlling the pace is crucial, too — three opponents this season have run at least 75 plays against Ole Miss. Not coincidentally, those are two of the three highest-scoring games for opposing offenses this season. Getting stops to keep possessions short and keeping Arkansas out of rhythm could loom large.

