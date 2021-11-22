Five kids were at home when 28-year-old woman was shot to death, Texas cops say

Deputies are searching for a man who they say shot and killed a 28-year-old woman inside a Houston-area home Nov. 22.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the home early in the day, and they found a woman dead from a gunshot wound, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Five children between the ages of 3 and 8 were inside the home when the shooting took place, according to Gonzalez. It’s unclear if they are the victim’s kids.

The suspect, who Gonzalez said is the boyfriend or husband of the victim, fled the home after the shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies were initially sent to the home after a woman called 911, saying her brother and his wife were arguing over a gun and it fired, a member of the sheriff’s office said in a news briefing streamed by KHOU. The shooting took place about 25 miles north of downtown Houston in the town of Spring, the sheriff said.

The children were sleeping at the time of the shooting and were unharmed. They are being cared for by the suspect’s sister, the sheriff’s office said in the briefing.

The identity of the victim has not been disclosed, nor have deputies released a description of the suspect.

