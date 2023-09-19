Five killed, 15 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine’s Donetsk, Kherson Oblasts

At least five people were killed and 15 others injured in Russian artillery strikes on Ukraine’s Kherson and Donetsk Oblasts on Sept. 18.

Three people were killed and eleven injured in attacks on Kherson Oblast, according to regional administration head Olexandr Prokudin on the morning of Sept. 19.

Russian troops also shelled Avdiivka and Pivnichne on the outskirts of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast, killing two civilians and injuring four others, according to the deputy head of Donetsk Regional Administration’s Ihor Moroz.

Residential areas, a cultural center in Berislavsky district, a garage cooperative, and a commercial enterprise in Kherson were damaged in the attack.

