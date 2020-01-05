Five Killed, 60 Transported to Hospitals in Pennsylvania Turnpike Crash Involving Tour Bus and 2 Tractor Trailers

A crash involving two tractor trailers, a tour bus and a passenger vehicle killed five people and injured dozens of others on the Pennsylvania Turnpike at around 4 a.m. on Sunday.

About 60 people were transported to area hospitals after the crash, which occurred in Mount Pleasant Township, Penn., about 30 miles east of Pittsburgh, Carl DeFebo, a spokesperson for the Turnpike, told TIME. An 86-mile stretch of the highway was closed from the exits to New Stanton (Exit 75) to Breezewood (Exit 161), DeFebo said on Twitter.

DeFebo said that it was “premature to speculate” what caused the crash, but weather may have played a role. The National Weather Service records say there was light precipitation and temperatures below freezing overnight on Sunday. The crash will be investigated, DeFebo said.

The surrounding highway will likely be closed for much of the day, and the opposite lane was closed to access the crash site, DeFebo said.

DeFebo said that the crash occurred on the westbound side of the highway near milepost 86.

Crews are on scene of a multi-vehicle crash with fatalities on @PA_Turnpike, milepost 86 westbound. Crash involves 2 tractor trailers, a tour bus and passenger vehicles. Turnpike is closed in both directions from New Stanton (#75) to Breezewood (#161). A prolonged closure likely. — Carl DeFebo (@cdefebo) January 5, 2020