Five killed aboard Japan earthquake relief flight in fiery collision with JAL jet liner

A Japan Airlines Airbus A350 bursts into flames as it touches down at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan, January 2, 2024, after colliding with a Japan Coast Guard plane on the same runway killing five of the six crew members. All 379 passengers and crew aboard the commercial aircraft arriving from Sapporo in northern Japan were evacuated without any serious injuries. Photo by EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Five people were killed Tuesday after an incoming Japan Airlines Airbus A350 collided with a Japan Coast Guard aircraft on the runway as it touched down at Tokyo's Haneda International Airport, authorities said.

All 367 passengers and 12 crew of JAL Flight 516 from Sapporo on Hokkaido escaped without serious injury after the aircraft erupted in a fireball but police confirmed five of the six crew aboard the coastguard aircraft delivering aid to the earthquake-struck region of Ishikawa were killed.

The Transport Ministry said the 369 passengers and crew aboard JAL's plane escaped the flames via the Aribus' emergency slides but only the captain of the coastguard's Canadian-built Bombardier DHC8-300 survived.

He is said to be in hospital with very serious injuries.

Video footage and photos posted online show the Airbus appearing to burst into flames as it touched down and careened down the runway ablaze.

"I felt a bump, like the aircraft was colliding with something when touching down. I saw a spark outside the window and the cabin was filled with gas and smoke," a passenger aboard the JAL flight said of the incident which occurred at about 5:50 p.m. local time.

The crash caused airport authorities to shut all four runways at Haneda which remained closed late Tuesday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ordered officials to launch an urgent investigation into the collision while pledging to provide information about the accident to the public in a timely manner.

The U.S. Embassy in Tokyo issued a travel alert saying all flights had been halted and telling American citizens to expect disruption.

"All flights have been suspended for the time being. Expect disruptions to travel. Follow local authorities' guidance for more information," the embassy warned in a post on X.

The crash comes 24 hours after a powerful 7.5-magnitude New Year's Day earthquake struck western Japan killing at least six people, injuring dozens and triggering tsunami warnings.

The epicenter of Monday's quake was about 26 miles northeast of Anamizu in Ishikawa prefecture, along the Noto Peninsula. Roads and buildings were damaged and electricity cut to 45,000 properties with the aftershocks forcing more than 97,000 people forced to evacuate their homes by the end of Monday.