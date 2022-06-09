Five killed, children spared in weekend shooting attack in Juárez home

Two children were spared by gunmen who killed five people in an attack at a home in southeastern Juárez over the weekend, authorities said.

An investigation continued Thursday into the mass shooting early Sunday in the Rinconada de las Torres IV neighborhood, the Chihuahua Attorney General's Office said. There had been no arrests.

Two children, ages 8 and 10 years old, were found unharmed after shooters reportedly burst into the home during a gathering, the attorney general's office said. The children now are in the care of social services.

In keeping with practices of not fully naming victims and crime suspects, the attorney general's office identified the victims only as:

Roberto Ricardo G.C., 46

Liliana Esther T.V., 37

Ruby Gabriela V.C., 38

E.G.V.C., 17

The fifth victim is a man who's identity has yet to be released. A possible motive in the attack has not been disclosed.

Juárez homicides have spiked since May, which registered 107 deaths making it the deadliest month this year. There have been more than 400 homicides in 2022 with the majority of killings believed to be tied to fighting among organized crime groups

