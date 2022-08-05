Five killed in fiery Southern California crash
A speeding car ran a red light and plowed into cars in a crowded intersection Thursday in a fiery crash that killed five people, including a baby, just outside of Los Angeles. (Aug. 5)
A speeding car ran a red light and plowed into cars in a crowded intersection Thursday in a fiery crash that killed five people, including a baby, just outside of Los Angeles. (Aug. 5)
At least six to seven vehicles were involved in the crash. Three of them became engulfed in flames.
Jada Pinkett Smith's mother, who has been open about her sobriety journey, and her husband open up in the OWN docuseries Black Love about how "self-work" helped their relationship
Vaccines are an important part of keeping you safe and healthy, but how long do childhood vaccinations last? Doctors break it down.
Social satire meets a stacked body count in A24's fizzy, savage Gen-Z house horror.
Shocking video shows the moments the Mercedes-Benz ran through a red light. The video showed the before and after of the horrific crash that left several people dead, including baby and an unborn child.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Congresswoman Jackie Walorski and two members of her staff died on Wednesday when the vehicle they were traveling in collided head-on with a car that veered into their lane, police in Indiana and her office said. Walorski, 58, a Republican who represented Indiana's 2nd congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives, was mourned by President Joe Biden and her colleagues in Congress as an honorable public servant who strived to work across party lines to deliver for her constituents. The White House said it would fly flags at half-staff in her memory.
The horrific crash in Windsor Hills ended with six people dead, including a baby and an unborn child.
Jose Gomez, 21, pleaded guilty to three counts of committing a hate crime after punching the father in the face while holding a knife and then slashing the face of the 6-year-old son.View Entire Post ›
In the wake of Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension, Mackenzie Salmon and Lorenzo Reyes discuss whether the NFL is doing enough when it comes to these situations around the league.
New Orleans Saints rookie Trevor Penning's day ended early on Wednesday after his third post-whistle scuffle in as many days.
Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., was among four victims of a car crash Wednesday afternoon in northern Indiana.
A woman has been arrested the day after the Mercedes-Benz sedan she was driving plowed into multiple vehicles at an intersection in Windsor Hills.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushed Finland and Sweden, historically neutral countries, to pursue NATO membership.
You'll be forgiven if you've never heard of the Michigan-Ohio War. On the face of it, it sounds ridiculous. But the territorial spat was essential in the overall makeup of today's Mitten State.
Angel Campbell should have been sitting in her usual chair in her grandmother’s living room this week, looking through her old photo albums and eating her favorite soup beans. Now the living room is gone, and so is her grandmother. A week after 82-year-old Nellie Mae Howard died in the devastating floods that killed at least 37 people in eastern Kentucky, Campbell can't stop thinking about how she was swept away.
Six people were killed and seven others were injured when a speeding Mercedes ran a red light and crashed into multiple vehicles Thursday in Windsor Hills.
A TikTok appearing to show a shattered plane window quickly went viral, but the broken plastic piece didn't pose any actual safety threat, an expert told Insider.
J.C. "Pappy" Hoel founded the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in 1938. It's the world's most successful motorcycle rally, drawing 500,000+ annually to remote South Dakota; it begins today, Aug. 5, 2022.
Surveillance video captured the moment a white 2021 Lamborghini Urus SUV flew a through stop sign, T-boned another SUV, and landed on the roof of a home.
The Grand Prix here lasts for just one day. This is a year-round petrolhead pilgrimage.