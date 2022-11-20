Five Killed, at Least 18 Injured in Shooting at Colorado Gay Bar

At least five people have been killed and 18 injured in a shooting at a gay bar in Colorado Saturday night.

The shooting took place at Club Q located in Colorado Springs near midnight Saturday, local law enforcement spokesperson noted. Police had apprehended one individual but had yet to confirm the perpetrator’s motives.

The club’s official Facebook account released a public statement early Sunday morning confirming the reports.

“Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community. Our prays and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends. We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack,” the post reads.

One of Colorado’s senators, John Hickenlooper (D.), called the shooting “an unspeakable act . . . we have to protect LGBTQ lives from this hate.”

Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican who narrowly won her House race early this week, said the attack was “absolutely awful.” “This lawless violence needs to end and end quickly,” she said.

The attack has drawn comparisons to the 2016 Pulse shooting in Orlando that targeted a local gay bar on a Saturday night as well.

The FBI announced Sunday morning that it will be assisting the local police department’s investigation into the matter. Local authorities are expected to be briefing the public in the coming hour.

